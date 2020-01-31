advertisement

The crown officially ended at Netflix and, to the surprise of some, it ends a good season earlier than expected.

After years of showrunner Peter Morgan announcing that the series should last six seasons, he announced today that the fifth season will be the last for the series. This makes us curious to see how many stories the show can hold in the last era – just remember a lot of things that are still happening to Harry and Meghan right now. There are an impossible number of reasons in a single year, but when the authors feel that they are done, they are done. There is no easy way to convince them.

Here’s more of what Morgan had to say in a trailer:

advertisement

“Now that we’ve started working on the Season 5 stories, I’ve realized that this is the perfect time and place to stop.”

In the meantime, the series continued, confirming today the long-standing rumor that Imelda Staunton would play Queen Elizabeth’s final replay for Olivia Colman, who plays the roles for seasons 3 and 4, the first two seasons.) Here are some Statements by Staunton on this subject:

“As an actor, it was a pleasure to see how Claire Foy and Olivia Colman gave Peter Morgan’s screenplays something special and unique. I am truly honored to join such an exceptional creative team and complete The Crown. “

Since season 4 may premiere sometime this year / early 2021, we expect The Crown’s last season to premiere either in late 2021 or early 2022. However, it could take longer as the cast may change delay, as we saw between seasons 2 and 3.

What do you want to see in the fifth season of The Crown?

Are you sad to know that the series ends? Make sure you share it in the comments now! In the meantime, you should also find out about other news. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

advertisement