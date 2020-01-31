advertisement

Netflix has announced that the fifth season will be the last for “The Crown” and they have revealed who will play Queen Elizabeth for their latest release.

Veteran British actress Imelda Staunton is slated to take on the role. Staunton received an Oscar nomination for directing the cast of the 2004 drama “Vera Drake” and is also known for playing Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films. She said about the new role: “I loved watching ‘The Crown’ from the very beginning. As an actor, it was a joy to see how Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I’m truly honored to join such an exceptional creative team and bring The Crown to a close. ”

Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth and final season of The Crown. pic.twitter.com/hUOob58A9p

– The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) January 31, 2020

Casting news also comes with the announcement that the series will end after season 5, which means that all of our homes and all of our dreams of Meghan Markle one day playing herself have been shattered.

“The Crown” showrunner Peter Morgan said: “I am absolutely delighted to confirm Imelda Staunton as Her Majesty the Queen for the fifth and final season, taking” The Crown “into the 21st century. Imelda is an amazing talent and will be a fantastic successor to Claire Foy and Olivia Colman.

“At first, I had imagined” The Crown “for six seasons, but now that we have started working on the stories of season five, it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision. “

Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content at Netflix, said: “I fully support Peter Morgan’s creative decision and I’m thrilled to see how he, Imelda Staunton and the cast and crew of season five put this series on history to an appropriate and spectacular end. “

