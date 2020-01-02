advertisement

The Oscars poll starts on Thursday and runs through Tuesday, January 7th. This is the shortest parliamentary term ever held for members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. And with the start of voting, it’s time for another annual tradition: I’ll explain how the Oscar voting really works.

This time I will use the Oscar process, which the academy calls a preferential vote, but which is commonly referred to as a ranking vote, to re-count the top 10 critics lists compiled on the Metacritic website.

At the time I was counting, the website had 215 lists listing the critic’s ten best films in order of preference.

advertisement

Note: Many of the critics’ favorites will likely be Academy favorites as well, but I’m not doing this to predict what will actually be nominated for best image. Critics and Oscar voters are completely different animals with different agendas and tastes. Academy members are likely to be more supportive of “1917”, “Ford vs. Ferrari”, “Jojo Rabbit” and “The Two Popes” than the critics, and may be less enthusiastic about “Portrait of a Lady” in Flames, “” Transit “and “The Souvenir” (assuming you saw the last two).

Also read: Hey Oscars: Your vote counting system is suddenly a hot trend in political elections

This is an exercise to show the Academy’s vote counting system in action. If you’re looking for predictions, check back in a few weeks.

The initial count

The first step is to find out the magic number that would guarantee a nomination. You get this by dividing the number of votes by the number of possible nominations (10 plus one) – 215 divided by 11 gives 19.55. If you round up to 20, you will get the number that guarantees that a film is among the top 10.

First of all, consider only the # 1 choice of each voter. The first count looked like this:

“Parasite” – 49 votes in first place

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” – 24

“The Irishman” – 16th

“Uncut Gemstones” – 15th

“Marriage history” – 11

“Portrait of a Burning Lady” – 10

“Pain and Glory” – 8

“Knives Out” – 6

“Joker” – 4th

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” – 4

“Monos” – 4th

“Waves” – 4th

“Ash is the purest white” – 3

“Jojo Rabbit” – 3rd

“Little women” – 3

“The Souvenir” – 3

“Transit” – 3rd

Nine other films, including “Avengers: Endgame”, “Booksmart” and “1917” – 2

27 films – 1

Fifty-three different films received at least one vote in first place, which means that these 53 films are all eligible for nomination. At this point, however, any film that has not received at least one vote for first place will be disqualified. The biggest victim is “Us”, which was mentioned on 49 lists (plus three other unrated top 10), but was never in first place.

Since the magic number that guarantees a nomination is 20, two films qualified for the initial count: “Parasite” with 49 votes and “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” with 24 votes. These two are our first nominees.

Also read: 8 major changes to the Oscars in the 2010s, from #OscarsSoWhite to Envelopegate

THE EXCESS RULE

The next step is to make sure that voters haven’t wasted their ballot paper after placing a hugely popular film in first place. For example, “Parasite” had more than twice as many votes as had to be nominated. but the system takes this into account. If you do the math, the film only needs 41 percent of each of its votes to hit the magic number. So you return to each of those lists where “Parasite” is # 1 and you give 59%. from each vote to the critic’s second choice. If this second choice is “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”, which has already secured a nomination, or if it is a film that has no first-time voters and is therefore out of the race, the vote will be transferred to the highest-ranking film the ballot that is still running.

Example: A critic has put “Parasite” in his first place, so his surplus of 0.69 should go to his second choice. But this is “I lost my body”, which is out of the question because it received no # 1 votes. His third choice is “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”, but that has already secured a nomination and doesn’t need his help. But his fourth choice, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” is still running – so .41 goes to “Parasite” and the other .59 goes to “Last Black Man”.

In total, “Parasite” gave nine votes for “Marriage Story” and eight for “The Irishman” and “Uncut Gems”. “The Farewell” followed with four parts, followed by “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”. and “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” with three.

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” did not have the surplus that “Parasite” had, but only 84% of each vote was required to be nominated. Each of his or her ballot papers gives Film No. 2 this additional 16%. (This excess redistribution affects all films whose magic number is exceeded by more than 10%.)

“OUATIH” gave more than half of his surplus votes, 13 out of 24, to a single film, “The Irishman”. “Uncut Gems” followed with four, followed by “Little Women” and “Transit” with two each.

Also read: Oscar’s Gender Gap: Directors in the Best Picture Race are still far behind Doc, International Categories

(By the way, Oscar voters, this excess rule is why you should rate your favorite movie first, even if you think it doesn’t need your help – because if it really doesn’t need your help, your ballot also counts Second, Third, or Fourth Choice: That way you don’t risk what happened last year with the documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” Movies that they thought needed help. “Neighbor” wasn’t even nominated, though it would almost certainly have won if it had nodded.)

After adding the excess votes, the ranking looks like this: Two more films exceed the magic number and become nominees:

“Parasite” – candidate

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” – candidate

“The Irishman” – 22.80, which makes it the third candidate

“Uncut Gemstones” – 20.36, making it the fourth candidate

“Marriage story” – 16:47

“Portrait of a Burning Lady” – 11.77

“Pain and Glory” – 8

“Knife out” – 7.18

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” – 5.77

“Little women” – 4.5

“The souvenir” – 4.18

“Joker”, which received no excess votes, dropped out of the top 10, while “Little Women”, who received two partial votes from “Parasite” and two from “OUATIH”, climbed into it.

redistribution

At this point, any film that has less than 1% of the total votes, which is less than 2.15 votes, is officially excluded from the competition. 32 of the remaining 49 films are defeated, and 17 films are in the running.

For each ballot that was carried out for one of the 32 films that were eliminated, the full vote is transferred to the one of the 17 films that are still running that has the highest rank in this ballot. (Some ballots do not include any of these 17 films, so these ballots will be discarded.)

In this round of redistribution, “Pain and Glory” shows itself best and gets six more votes. “Marriage Story” receives four, “Transit” and “Booksmart” three and “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”, “Little Women”, “The Souvenir”, “Joker” and “The Farewell” each two.

Also read: 344 films qualify for the Academy Awards in 2020

And now here is the new rank with all 17 films that were contested in this round:

“Parasite” – candidate

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” – candidate

“The Irishman” – candidate

“Uncut Gemstones” – candidate

“Marriage story” – 20.47, which means that it is now also a candidate

“Pain and Glory” – 14

“Portrait of a Burning Lady” – 13.77

“Knife out” – 8.18

“Little women” – 6.5

“Transit” – 6.32

“The souvenir” – 6.18

“Joker” – 6th

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” – 5.77

“Booksmart” – 5.59

“The farewell” – 5.36

“Monos” – 5th

“Ash is the purest white” – 4

“Waves” – 4th

“1917” – 3.59

“Jojo Rabbit” – 3rd

“Your smell” – 2.59

THE 5% RULE

In almost all categories with the exception of “Best Film”, the redistribution was continued round by round until there were only five films left. The procedure for the variable number of Best Picture nominees ends here with a simple calculation: Every film that now has more than 5% of the votes is a nominee. Any film that has less than that doesn’t.

In the last round, however, six ballots had to be discarded, five because none of the films were still running and one because only the number 1 was chosen. So you have to subtract the six ballots from the 215 we started with. This results in 209 ballots that are currently in play. Five percent of them are 10.5 votes.

That means “Pain and Glory” and “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” are the sixth and seventh nominations – and that’s it because nothing else has a high enough score.

(That doesn’t mean the Oscars will only have seven candidates, mind you – there have been eight or nine candidates in each of the eight years the Academy has used this process. And Oscar voters are unlikely to cast their votes that way widespread like critics.)

Also read: Oscars get 567 voters because academy membership is over 9,000

THE FINAL LIST

When you count the ballots using the Oscars system to get a top 10 list, you get the following: Only the first seven films qualify for nominations:

1. “Parasite”

Second “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Third “The Irishman”

4th “Uncut Gemstones”

5th “Marriage story”

6th “Pain and fame”

7th “Portrait of a Burning Lady”

8. “Knife out”

9. “Little women”

10. “Transit”

There is no big difference between assigning different scores to the list made using the Academy’s Ranked Choice system or what Metacritic did, and the # 1, # 2, and # 3-10 ranking. Under the Oscar-like system, “Uncut Gems” jumped before “Marriage Story”; “Pain and Fame” increased two places from No. 8 to No. 6; “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” slipped at one point; “Knives Out” rose two points; and “Little Women” fell at two. However, the biggest change was at the bottom of the list, where “Transit” took tenth place in the ranking, while it was 16th in the weighted ranking. “The Farewell”, on the other hand, fell from 9th place under the weighted to 13th place under the classified choice.

Also read: Golden Globes Party Preview 2020: Here are Hollywood’s top invitations

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

A big advantage: The seven films that were nominated for the Oscars system were the same seven that led after the first count. With just one round of surplus allocation and one round of redistribution, the Best Picture System simply doesn’t give a film enough time to move up the leaderboard in the following rounds. To receive a nomination, you need votes number 1 to get off to a good start.

(It is much easier to move forward in other categories where redistribution continues from round to round.)

In addition, most of the nominees received the majority of the points they needed for these first votes. “Parasite” and “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” made it through to the # 1 strength in the first round, while “The Irishman” and “Uncut Gems” gained 80% and 75%, respectively. of what they needed from these polls and the rest of the surplus round redistribution.

Of the three films that made it after redistribution of eliminated films, “Marriage Story” received 55% of its points from votes 1, 27% from overdistribution and the remaining 18% from redistribution in the final tournament; Pain and Glory received 57% of No. 1 votes, nothing from surpluses and a whopping 43% from films that were eliminated; and “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” received 73% of No. 1 votes, 13% of surpluses and 14% of eliminated films.

In any case, the counting of the best pictures of the Oscars works this way and how it works for a completely different group of voters.

We won’t see this type of blow-by-blow report on how PwC works when the Oscar votes are cast, but at least we will see the results on the morning of January 13th.

2020 Oscar candidate, From Awkwafina to Renee Zellweger (exclusive photos)

Awkwafina, “The Farewell” Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap Hair: Marcus Francis Styling: Erica Cloud Make-up: Kirin Bhatty

Actor Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Director Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actors Finn Wittrock, Renée Zellweger and director Rupert Goold, “Judy” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Director Sam Mendes, “1917” Photographed by Steve Schofield for TheWrap

George MacKay, Sam Mendes and Dean-Charles Chapman, “1917” Photographed by Steve Schofield for TheWrap

Aldis Hodge actor, “Clemency” Photographed by Samantha Annis for TheWrap Groomer: Amber Dreadon @ Greyscale Management with Dr. Barbara Strum Skincare and Jouer Cosmetics

Actress Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Director Kasi Lemmons, “Harriet” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actor Taron Egerton, “Rocketman” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Director Marielle Heller, “A nice day in the neighborhood” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr., “Waves” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Author, director and actor Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actors Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart” Photographed by Marissa Mooney for TheWrap Kaitlyn Dever Makeup: Coleen Campbell-Olwell for exclusive artists using Tarte Cosmetics

Actor Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actor Jonathan Majors, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap

Cameraman Roger Deakins, “1917” Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap

Directors Josh and Ben Safdie with actor Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Kevin Garnett, “Uncut Gems” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Elisabeth Moss, “Her Smell” Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap

Actress Julia Butters, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Photographed by Samantha Annis for TheWrap

Actors Noah Jupe, “Honey Boy” and “Ford v Ferrari” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actor Christopher Plummer, “Knives Out” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, “Knives Out” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Toni Collette, “Knives Out” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Jessie Buckley, “Wild Rose” Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap

Actor Willem Dafoe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and screenwriter-director-actor Edward Norton, “Motherless Brooklyn” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Lolo Spencer, “Give Me Liberty” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Directors Mati Diop and Antoneta Kastrati Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap

Director Mati Diop, “Atlantics” Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap Hair: Courtney Housner for exclusive artists with SEVEN Haircare Make-up: Olaf Derlig for exclusive artists with Koh Gen Do

Director Antoneta Kastrati, “Zana” Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap

Songwriter Diane Warren, “Breakthrough” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Directors Alex Holmes and sailor Tracy Edwards, “Maiden” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actor Stellan Skarsgård and director Hans Pettre Moland, “Out Stealing Horses” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Director Václav Marhoul, “The Painted Bird” Photographed by Ash Thayer for TheWrap

Actress María Valverde and director Andrés Wood, “Spider” Photographed by Marissa Mooney for TheWrap

Director Halina Reijn, “Instinct” Photographed by Marissa Mooney for TheWrap

Actor Edward James Olmos, writer Robert Mailer Anderson and director Michael D. Olmos, “Windows on the World” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Previous slide

Next slide

Antonio Banderas, Cynthia Erivo, Diane Warren and others are fighting for Academy recognition this season

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap

Hair: Marcus Francis

Styling: Erica Cloud

Make-up: Kirin Bhatty

advertisement