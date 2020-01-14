advertisement

The CCA TV winners are so good! It’s a shame that they don’t matter.

There is an argument that the 400 film and television critics who award the Critics’ Choice Awards are the worst of them all in a sea of ​​countless award-winning organizations. So much so that in December several Hollywood insiders spoke to the Washington Post about the organization, claiming that Netflix – the streaming giant that had received 61 CCA nominations this year – used to travel with members like “stays in high- End hotels and private encounters with filmmakers and stars. “Even in a store that built its brand out of luxurious pouch bags, these trips with no discernible news value were considered too extensive.

It’s difficult to be classified as a suspect than the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, but here we are.

And yet the TV winners from the Sunday evening ceremony are so good that one wishes the group’s award to play any role at all.

The winners read like a wish list from the most rabid TV fanatics and honor all those shows that critics have repeatedly criticized over the past year, decisions that are too often not recognized by other, more prestigious committees for awards. And also Apple’s “The Morning Show”, in which the CCA decided that only Billy Crudup was good.

However, part of the large number of winners is related to the breadth and depth of CCA nominations. Seven or eight nominations in each category offer enough space for niche shows, mainstream hits and well-deserved series that have just never made it to the Golden Globes or Emmys.

This year’s selection of nominees was effortlessly diverse and naturally interesting. The CCA is one of the few groups who know that there is CBS All Access and recognizes the hidden gem “The Good Fight” to the extent that it deserves it. They also welcomed OWN’s David Makes Man, Hulu’s PEN15, and inspired acting nominations, including Rita Moreno, Molly Shannon, Nico Santos, and Bashir Salahuddin.

It’s kind of an amusement to see Jeremy Strong’s leading role in HBO’s “Succession,” which is considered the best of what television has to offer. The same goes for the first stunning season of HBO’s “Watchmen”, which was superseded by “Succession” for drama series, but was more than made up for by earned victories for Regina King and Jean Smart in the leading and supporting actresses.

It would be beneficial for everyone if the CCA played a role. It would be invaluable to have a single, unified voice, which is an approximate critical consensus, to participate in discussions about major television awards.

However, for this to be possible, the organization that awards the awards must, if not be incontestable, and at least not whisper in the background about who lives or does not live in the four-season rhythm of a large media company.

So clean up, CCA. Strive to do better and build something that will allow the rest of us to support your brilliant winners with the full support.

