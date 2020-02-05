advertisement

WELLINGTON – Ross Taylor and keen captain Tom Latham joined on a stand of 138 executives to lead New Zealand to a victory with four moral pressures against India in the one-day international first at Hamilton on Wednesday.

Taylor rubbed his 21st century with an unbeaten 109 while Latham, scoring for injured Kane Williamson, weighed in with 69 as the soldiers chased down India’s imposing 347-4, passing the target with nearly two overs to spare.

However, Victory was not without a fear. New Zealand lost three quick wins as they approached the target, raising fears of repeating their capitulation in the Twenty20 series, when they dropped their winning positions in their last three games to fall 5-0.

advertisement

But Mitchell Santner kept his nerve, finishing at 12 not after New Zealand ended a losing streak in eight games, having also won 3-0 in their Test series in Australia.

India’s massive total was built on Shreyas Iyer’s daughters an international century. Falling to eight, 11 and 83, he went on to score 103 and split centuries with both Virat Kohli (51) and KL Rahul (88 not out).

The win put some pressure on Gary Stead and the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) after the coach was given a week’s permission by the team to leave, leaving Bowling coach Shane Jurgensen in charge of the three-match ODI series.

The move had been criticized by several former players, with the NZC being forced to explain the decision on Wednesday.

“The workload of players and support staff is a big issue in international cricket,” NZC chief executive David White told reporters.

“We lost our last coach Mike Hesson on workload issues,” he added, referring to Hesson’s sudden resignation in 2018. “We want to make this role consistent moving forward and that is why Gary you are having a week off. “

White said the decision was made more than six months ago and that Stead has always been willing to take a break.

“The man works very, very hard; so as a manager we have to manage his workload or we will have burns,” White added. (Reporting by Editing Greg Stutchbury by Peter Rutherford and David Goodman)

advertisement