Speaking from our own experience and the two decades of existence of this site, talking to the creators of large franchises is an exercise aimed at gaining honesty.

Obviously, when journalists have the opportunity to speak to these people, there is very often a back and forth between the answers they want to give you and the honest assessment of the situation. However, in this interview with io9, Andrezj Sapowski – the author and creator of “The Witcher” – did not hold back.

It’s not that he disparaged his own work, or gave the whole show two barrels or something. Rather the reverse, in fact. What emerged from the interview – and we really recommend that you read the full io9 interview, not just these highlights – is that the man had so little time for bullshit and gave harsh and honest answers.

It may be fair when you reach a certain age that you stop taking care of it. Who knows? For example, when asked what he thought was best translated from page to screen, Sapowski replied with this: “My name appears in the credits. I can’t praise the show. would not be decent. “

So when the opposite was asked, what did he come back with? “I would have to be silly to say it. My name appears in the credits.”

Oh, it didn’t stop there either. He threw out any comparison between video games and TV shows, arguing that it was like comparing “spaghetti carbonara with a bicycle”, but the real nugget of the interview came when asked what he thought of his books getting 500,000 prints based on the success of the Netflix show.

“How do you want me to answer this question? What was I despairing about? Shedding tears? Thinking about suicide? No sir. My feelings were pretty obvious and not overly complex.”

This should be a common response from now on.

