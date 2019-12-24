advertisement

As a die-hard fan of NBC’s beloved sitcom The Office, I listen every week since the launch of Office Ladies, a new podcast organized by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey (the actresses who portrayed Pam Beesly and Angela Martin respectively in the show) . Questions for both hosts to answer on the podcast have come in from fans, while the podcast launch is proof of how much of a robust fandom still exists for the nine-series workplace comedy that was famously shot in a mockumentary style.

In the same sense, The Ellen DeGeneres Show is organizing a quasi-Office reunion on Monday, with Fischer and Kinsey accompanied by actress Ellie Kemper who played the receptionist Erin Hannon in the show. The three women will again and again present their version of that eternal question to every member of The Beatles – when will you meet again? Funnily enough, in the case of The Office, perhaps sooner than later, when maker Greg Daniels has his way.

According to former NBC director Bob Greenblatt (who is currently launching HBO Max for WarnerMedia), Daniels “actually has an idea for it.” Greenblatt also acknowledged that (“He wants to do it”) in a profile The Hollywood Reporter published about him in recent days, something that Daniels also recognized earlier this year, for which he could be on board for the time being. “The cast occasionally talks about coming back together in some form or another, but I don’t see it as a reboot like Will & Grace was restarted,” Daniels said in a recent interview. “My biggest concern would be to disappoint the fans.”

As a reminder, those fans have some time left to enjoy the series again, with all nine episodes currently being streamed on Netflix. However, the office will be rolling out of Netflix from January 1, 2021 to be added as a selection framework for NBC’s upcoming streaming service called “Peacock.”

Peacock has multiple subscription layers, including a free level that is fully supported by advertisements. There will also be a paid, ad-free layer that costs $ 10 / month, as well as a $ 5 / month option with limited advertising (guess which of those levels The Office will not be part of, per CNBC – sorry, freeloaders).

Image source: Nbc-Tv / Kobal / Shutterstock

