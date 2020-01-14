advertisement

“Hunters” was set in New York City in the 1970s, but the message of the upcoming Amazon Nazi hunting series is more relevant than ever.

“We are facing an epidemic of anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia that we have not seen in decades,” said inventor David Weil on Tuesday’s Television Critics Association press tour. “So this show is really a question. It’s: “What are you doing?”

“For this show about a group of guards trying to regain power, the question arises:” If you hunt monsters, do you risk becoming a monster yourself? “, Weil continued.” I think that’s very timely. I think that’s a question we should all be asking ourselves today. “

“Hunters” follows a diverse group of Nazi hunters who lived in New York City in 1977. The hunters, as they are called, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials live among us and band together to form a fourth empire in the United States. The eclectic team of hunters will go on a bloody quest to bring justice to the Nazis and thwart their new genocide plans.

Because, whose grandmother was a Holocaust survivor, says he invented the series as a kind of comic-inspired superhero revenge fantasy.

Watch the trailer for “Hunters” here.

“Hunter” stars such as Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin.

The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Jordan Peeles Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment. Weil is a co-showrunner alongside Nikki Toscano. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon headed the pilot and is another executive producer. The streaming show is also produced by Peele and Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions and by Nelson McCormick and Tom Lesinski as Executive Producers.

“Hunters” premiered on February 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

