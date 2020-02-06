advertisement

Another terrible story is on the way.

Mike Flanagan won’t be happy until every single Netflix subscriber is afraid of their own shadow.

We are sure that the author / director of Hush, Doctor Sleep and The Haunting of Hill House is a very nice man, but his unique kind of atmospheric horror has really found an audience on Netflix.

He also doesn’t rest on his laurels because he wants to scare the online streaming giant even more.

In addition to working on The Haunting of Bly Manor – the spiritual sequel to Hill House – Flanagan is also developing a new show called midnight fair,

Contrary to its ecumenical counterpart in Ireland, we don’t see this as boring!

According to Entertainment Weekly, the story revolves around an isolated island community that experiences miraculous events – and terrifying omens – after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.

After reading this, we have pictures of Father Jack roaming the Craggy Island bogs (the areas where bogs usually lie) to find the beast.

Kate Siegel, who played Theodora Crain in The Haunting of Hill House, will appear in the Midnight Mass alongside Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights) and Hamish Linklater (The Big Short).

Rahul Abburi, Kristall Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Annara Shephard, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas and Michael Trucco will also be seen.

No midnight release date is currently set, but fans of Flanagan’s next project for Netflix won’t have to wait too long, as rumors suggest that The Haunting of Bly Manor will be released just in time for the Halloween season.

We can hardly wait.

