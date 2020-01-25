advertisement

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the season 3 finale of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.)

Sabrina got what she wanted at the end of Netflix’s third season of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” – and Sabrina did too.

OK, if you’ve watched season 3 through episode eight and last – what if you don’t know why are you reading this? – then you know what we’re talking about: Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) had two copies of herself due to a time-loop spell that allowed her to change the events from the previous episode and her aunts, her coven, greendale and basically her too save whole world.

And instead of getting things in order by putting their two halves back together to get the timeline back in order, the teenage witch decided to eat her cake and sent one Sabrina as Queen of Hell and the other as the queen of hell live her normal life with her family and friends.

Why "Sabrina" finally merged into Riverdale – without actually making a "Riverdale" transition

Sabrina knew that her cousin Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) would not be well received if he found out the potential paradox problem she had created. And of course he was pissed because he found out, and of course he pointed out the serious paradox problem that she definitely created.

Sabrina’s showrunner, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, broke this curvy plot for TheWrap, which was inspired in part by the time travel laws of Michael J. Fox’s classic 80s film “Back to the Future” and even a reputation received. subsequently.

“I love” Back to the Future “and for me it’s my kind of time travel or time paradox film,” said Aguirre-Sacasa. “I know there are” Black Mirror “and” Doctor Who “and all that stuff. When we started playing with time magic ideas, I said,” Okay, but we’re never going to do a time paradox. “And at the end of In episode 8 we said, “Okay, here we are – we’re literally doing a time paradox.”

29 most iconic TV witches, from Samantha Stephens to Sabrina Spellman (photos)

Aguirre-Sacasa told us that Ambrose was right to call Sabrina for what she did, as it will have “tremendous impact” in season four.

“I love the dynamic between Sabrina and Ambrose. And I think it’s great that Sabrina is very easy with these huge things and then Ambrose always says: “You have no idea what you did. The consequences will be crazy,” said Aguirre-Sacasa. “And I will say that this temporal paradox, about which Sabrina is rather incidental, will have an enormous impact in part 4. “

Readers can find the first part of our interview with Aguirre-Sacasa here and check out TheWrap tomorrow for what he has to tease about season 4.

