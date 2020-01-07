advertisement

There is a time in the not-too-distant future when tech companies will use the CES event in early January to launch the first commercial artificial people you can take home. It’s not CES 2020, and Samsung’s “artificial human” project that has seen a lot of hypes in recent weeks is hardly the kind of Android device you’d expect. What Star’s subsidiary of Samsung has shown at CES is a technology capable of making nicer avatars, but even that is being questioned, because the images that Samsung used to demonstrate Neon are fictional and simulated.

The digital avatars that Star Labs uses to emphasize its artificial human project on the Neon website are very similar to real people, and we may see these virtual people soon. The problem with these images is that they may not emphasize the real capabilities of the technology. As The Verge indicates, Samsung makes it clear at CES that those avatar demos can be misleading:

Scenarios shown on our CES booth and in our promotional content are fictional and simulated for illustrative purposes.

If the CES demos are not real, what should we make of the images on the Neon site?

The problems with Neon do not stop there, because the Samsung subsidiary makes bold claims about the Neon possibilities. These devices should display “emotions and intelligence” and should be able to respond to questions “with a latency of less than a few milliseconds.” They must also protect your privacy.

But Samsung does not explain the underlying technology that would make all that possible. Forget the physical appearance of these artificial people, that’s the last thing that counts. More important is the artificial intelligence that can feed these ‘beings’ – and they are not beings. Here are other claims from the website:

For that you need a powerful operating system or a very complex app that can run on any operating system. For example, Google already has a powerful Google Assistant, which will probably come as close as we now come to an artificial person. Google Assistant works on almost any device, although it feels at home on Android, where Google can seamlessly integrate it into the underlying operating system and do some clever things that you would expect from an artificial person. What Google Assistant lacks is a body and a face – the same goes for Alexa, Siri and everything else.

Samsung still has to prove that Bixby can be a decent Google assistant, and Bixby could offer the brain for Neon. So Neon’s brain has yet to be demonstrated.

The Neon demos prove that Samsung is more interested in developing the face of the artificial human, but unfortunately the demos don’t even show a real working avatar. We look at misleading images instead.

However, Star Labs has big plans for the technology and will push it as an artificial human project for a while:

In the near future, people will be able to license or register a NEON as a service representative, a financial advisor, a healthcare provider or a caretaker. Over time, NEONs will work as TV anchors, spokespersons or film actors; or they can just be companions and friends.

“Neon is like a new kind of life,” Star Labs CEO Mistry said in a press release, although everything we’ve seen so far proves that Neon is not really a form of life. Neon is like a new kind of interesting CES vaporware that needs to be treated accordingly.

