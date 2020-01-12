advertisement

Having a PlayStation video game console without a PlayStation Plus membership is like having a smartphone without installing apps. Of course you can still use it to make calls, send messages, surf the Internet, etc., but you must be insane not to take advantage of all the other features that you miss. Amazon often lowers the price of PlayStation Plus 12-month digital code membership from $ 60 to $ 45 during a major sales event such as Black Friday and Prime Day, but last week a rare sale popped up that reduced the codes to $ 44.99. It is now available for almost a week, but today is almost certainly the last day of the sale, so now it’s time to stock up. Remember that you can buy as many codes as you want and that will add many years to your PlayStation Plus balance. Now that the PS5 will be released later this year, you now want to save all the money you can save on PS Plus!

Here is more info from the product page:

PlayStation Plus membership for 12 months

advertisement

Your 12-month subscription is automatically renewed and $ 59.99 + applicable tax is deducted from your PlayStation Network account (“PSN”) every 12 months until you cancel. If your wallet has insufficient funds, the standard payment method of your PSN account will be charged. To cancel, go to (Settings)> (Account Management)> (Account Info)> (PlayStation subscriptions) on PS4 or see “How to cancel” below. When you register for service, the automatic setting of your PSN wallet is switched on. Price can change. No cash back.

Play online with friends

PlayStation Plus gives you access to exclusive online features for your PlayStation game consoles, including free monthly games and online multiplayer on PS4 systems. *

* Active membership required to access PS Plus features and benefits.

Online multiplayer on PS4 systems

Connect with your friends online in your favorite games.

Free monthly access to games

Play great games for free. New games are added every month.

Huge discounts Automatic game updates Save online games

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

Image source: Djordje Novakov / Shutterstock

.

advertisement