I can’t tell you how many emails we received before the holidays asking why we don’t handle offers for the crazy wireless cameras that everyone loves and that your iPhone or Android phone shows just about everything. The answer, however, was fairly simple: there were no good deals to be found. Fortunately, the maker of the most popular borescope cameras that we are handling now makes up for lost time with one of the best deals we’ve seen. Clip the 28% discount coupon onto the product page and you can purchase a top-of-the-line Depstech WF010 Borescope inspection camera for just $ 28.79 instead of $ 40. in. You can take photos, make video and even use special attachments such as a hook to grab jewelry or keys! However, this deal is only good for one day, so hurry up or you’ll miss it.

Here is more info from the product page:

WiFi connection, high compatibility: via WiFi from the WiFi hotspot box of the endoscope, this device can work with Android 4.2 + devices excluding Google Pixel 2 temporarily & iOS 6.0+, breaking different plug limits. When the device is connected to WiFi of the endoscope, the mobile data is disabled due to the transfer limits.

CamTele & Premium Camera Chip: Depstech’s latest Camtele technology, improved camera lens, focal length increased to 16 ′ in from 2.76 ′ in, with smoother 30 fps refresh rate.

2200 mAh batteries, longer working time: lower than 1800 mAh capacity, Depstech endoscope can work for up to 5 hours after fully charged, unlike that camera that only works for a few minutes.

Semi-rigid cable, IP67 waterproof and 6 adjustable LED lights: flexible cable bends and retains its shape to gain access to a limited location, such as curved holes. Dark and wet areas are easy to observe thanks to waterproof and blue LED technology. Please note that our products are certified and place an order on DEPSTECH endoscope.

