Jeremy Scott, who usually opens New York Fashion Week with great vigor, will not be performing in New York this season.

The designer, whose show was previously scheduled for February 7 at 8 p.m., announced that he would instead be seen at Couture Week in Paris in July. The decision was “a tribute to the city that began his design career,” wrote Scott’s team in a statement.

Though it’s an exciting prospect to see Scott bring his collection to Paris, it feels like a little piece of New York fashion is going overseas with him. The American designer’s witty collections were often inspired by New York City. Take, for example, his Fall 17 show with lunchbox purses, a staple of the New York Club Kid culture of the 90s.

Jeremy Scott’s Fall 17 Show in New York.

CREDIT: Shutterstock.

In addition to Scott’s departure from NYFW, CFDA Chairman Tom Ford will unveil his latest collection in Los Angeles this season, Tommy Hilfiger will perform in London and Pyer Moss will take a break from the fashion week.

But just like trends (and New York City itself), things always tend to change. FN reviews Jeremy Scott’s craziest fashion and shoe moments at his shows at New York Fashion Week.

Furry Shoes for Fall ’11:

Jeremy Scott’s Fall 2011 show in New York.

CREDIT: Fairchild Archives.

Scott always finds a way to have fun with his looks from head to toe. At its fall exhibition in 11, the designer presented a range of furry orange shoes and dresses from Angora, which were a new material for the label at the time.

Jeremy Scott x Melissa for Fall 16:

Karlie Kloss on the Jeremy Scott Fall 16 Show.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Scott was inspired by space and Dolly Parton for his show in Fall 16. His New York version of Country Western also included cowboy boots with plastic heels in collaboration with Melissa. The PVC boots were decorated with Swarovski crystals and reindeer and stimpy cartoons.

Jeremy Scott x Melissa RTW drop 16 shoes.

CREDIT: REX / Shutterstock.

Monstrous studs for spring ”19:

Jeremy Scott’s spring show.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Scott’s knee socks were quite controversial for the season, but they certainly made a statement. The shoes from his spring exhibition 19 almost serve as a forerunner of what exaggerated shoes would soon come in the coming seasons. (Think Bottega Veneta’s takeover of Square Toes or Thom Browne’s menacing dolphin shoes.)

We can’t wait to see what’s next for the designer. Have a good trip, Mr. Scott!

