Yesterday marked two years since the death of Dolores O’Riordan.

The Cranberries singer died on January 15, 2018 at the age of 46, and her death saw tributes paid to the four corners of the music world.

Since her death, her former group mates have released the latest Cranberries album, reconstructed using demos on which she sang. “ In the End ” was released in April 2019 and was considered by many to be an appropriate end to his legacy.

To mark the anniversary of his death, Cranberries drummer Fergal Lawler went on Twitter with a poignant message to share with fans. He noted that he heard “Linger” on the radio and that it was both sad and uplifting:

“Ferg here.” It’s hard to believe that it’s been two years since Dolores died. Linger was playing on the radio this morning, listening to him was both sad and uplifting. Sad because she died but uplifting because she will always be with us through her voice and her songs. “Pic.twitter.com/Ski7G0Zghg

– The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) January 15, 2020

Other fans joined them for their own tributes:

Remember and honor Dolores O’Riordan’s music throughout the day with old favorites and recently improved clips like this one with Duran Duran’s Simon LeBon. The 93-minute documentary and 167 clips, “Remembering Dolores”, is now on the Cranberries Library YouTube. I wish you peace today pic.twitter.com/WDDKbBndyF

– CranberriesMusicVideoEdit (@ TheRealJP2013) January 15, 2020

Today marks 2 years since the death of Dolores O’Riordan from The Cranberries.

A remarkable voice that left too early. RIP Dolores. pic.twitter.com/4r9kofWrj5

– Absolute Radio 90s (@ AbsoluteRadio90) January 15, 2020

January 15 marks the 2nd anniversary of the beloved treasure of the world and our city, Dolores O’Riordan from The Cranberries 💖😔

R.I.P Dolores 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/95b6t9FGuw

– mike☘️celtic🇮🇪🇵🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿☘️ (@ Mickers1916) January 15, 2020

It’s been 2 years since one of my musical idols, Cranberry Dolores O’Riordan, left this land. Don’t take a day for granted. There are no guarantees. Have a great day on Twitter! I’m going to play and sing some of my favorite songs from Cranberries after work 😊

– Sherri Rose (@ sherrirose51) January 15, 2020

As stupid as it sounds, the music for The Cranberries was a big part of me getting through high school.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 2 years since we lost the incredibly talented Dolores O’Riordan.

“You wrapped me around your finger” pic.twitter.com/IZyyX6VzqW

– Gregorius (@ GregBarclay22) January 15, 2020

I miss you, Dolores! 😢

2 years since his death #DoloresOriordan pic.twitter.com/EMKRUfp9Sv

– 𝑪𝒍𝒂𝒖𝒅𝒊𝒂 🖖 #WeAreStarfleet (@madamcrusher) January 14, 2020

The group was also nominated for their first Grammy Award for best rock album. The ceremony takes place on January 26.

