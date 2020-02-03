advertisement

Police dog Calgary Max has died. The K-9 served in the drug patrol and reconnaissance unit.

The Calgary Police Service is mourning the death of the Max’s police service dog just weeks before the dog’s planned retirement.

The nine-year-old German shepherd worked as a patrol dog and in the drug discovery unit for nearly seven years with the local force. He won national honors in two categories at the 2018 Canada Police Trials.

“Max was an extremely social and loving German Shepherd who wanted to meet everyone,” Calgary police said in a Facebook post. “Max will be greatly missed by those who knew him, especially his partner and family.”

The Calgary Police Service dog unit was first created in 1960, but only in recent years have dog deaths been publicly recognized, largely through memorial posts on social media accounts.

Police dogs usually work five to seven years before retirement.

