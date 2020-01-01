advertisement

Phil Kessel’s third-period goal broke a tie and helped give the Arizona Coyotes a 3-1 victory over Stanley Cup quarterback St Louis Blues on Tuesday night in Glendale, Ariz.

It was the 1,300th victory in franchise history in Arizona.

The Coyotes stopped in the Blues ’eight-game winning streak and ended up as a three-game all-rounder and three-game home defeat.

advertisement

Conor Garland’s first era goal was his 14th leading of the season, and Jakob Chychrun had two assists, including a secondary assist in what was the winning goal at 7:20 of the third.

Nick Schmaltz finished the Blues with a powerful goal, playing in the net, with 51.9 seconds to play. Schmaltz raised his total points to a team-leading 32.

Antti Raanta had 38 saves, and the Coyotes penalty destroyed four Blues power plays. St. Louis failed to score in a power play for the first time in five games.

Tyler Bozak scored the only goal for St. Louis at 14:53 of the first period. The Blues beat the Koyotes 39-26 but lost for the sixth time in their last seven meetings between the two teams.

Jake Allen stopped 23 hits for St. Louis, who lost in regulation time on the road for the fifth time this season.

The Coyotes failed to convert into a four-minute power play after a two-run double to the Blue Devils’ Ivan Barbashev late in the first period, but went 2-for-4 in power-play games. The Blues had a five-on-three power play early in the second period, but could not make any money.

After a scoreless second period, no team could find the net until Chychrun received the ball in a gift and passed to Lawson Crouse. Crouse fed a back pass to Kessel in front of two defenders for Kessel’s ninth goal of the season.

The Coyotes had lost five of six at home by Tuesday.

– Starting the media level

advertisement