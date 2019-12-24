advertisement

The Dallas Cowboys signed linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong and offensive linemen Wyatt Miller on Tuesday.

The moves came as the team placed Leighton linebacker Vander Esch and guard Xavier Su’a-Filo in injured reserve.

Vander Esch, the 2018 Cowboys first-round pick, will have surgeries to fix a neck injury. He finished his sophomore season with 72 tackles in nine games.

Su’a-Filo broke a bone in his lower leg during Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He has played in 11 games this season with four starts.

Armstrong has played for six teams over the past seven seasons, including five games with New Orleans earlier this year. He has 144 tackles and three interceptions in 83 NFL games (12 starts) with the St. Louis. Louis Rams, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Saints.

Miller is a rookie from Central Florida. He was with the New York Jets during the preseason but didn’t make it to the final roster cuts. He spent time on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.

Dallas (7-8) hosts the Washington Redskins (3-12) in Sunday’s regular-season finale. The Cowboys can still make play-offs as NFC East champions if they beat Washington and if the Giants defeat the Eagles.

