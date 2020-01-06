advertisement

The Dallas Cowboys officially announced head coach Jason Garrett on Sunday that he will not return.

The long-awaited news was reported by Fox’s Jay Glazer during the first half of the Seattle-Philadelphia Wildcats game, and was confirmed by the team during the second half.

“We are extremely grateful to Jason Garrett for over 20 years of service to the Dallas Cowboys as a player, assistant coach and head coach,” owner / general manager Jerry Jones said in a statement. “His level of dedication, character and dedication to this organization has been outstanding at every stage of his career.”

ESPN reported Thursday night that Jones and Executive Vice President Stephen Jones had decided not to return Garrett, after numerous meetings during the week. The team interviewed former NFL head coaches Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Garrett, whose contract expires January 14, was not expected to return after failing to reach the playoffs despite a 3-0 start and a 6-3 record through nine games.

“His leadership mandate will be characterized by his ability to produce teams that always played with a lot of effort, excitement and passion, and he represented our organization with pride, loyalty and respect,” Jones said in the statement.

Some stores previously reported that the Joneses would prefer to let Garrett’s contract expire rather than fire away the coach, who had been on the Cowboys’ coaching staff since 2007 and spent seven years on their roster as a backup. in the 1990s.

Garrett was named interim coach eight games on the season in 2010, succeeding Wade Phillips, and took over a permanent base in 2011. He has an 85-67 career record as a coach, but is 2-3 in play off.

