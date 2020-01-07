advertisement

The Dallas Cowboys will introduce Mike McCarthy on Wednesday as the ninth head coach in team history.

Reports circulated Monday that McCarthy would take over Jason Garrett, whose contract was not renewed, but the Cowboys waited until Tuesday to make it official.

His deal is said to be for five years.

The 56-year-old McCarthy coached the Green Bay Packers from 2006-18 and compiled a 125-77-2 record with nine appearances in the playoffs, including eight straight from 2009-16.

McCarthy interviewed for Dallas work last weekend. He also met with the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers.

With McCarthy unavailable, the Panthers announced Baylor coach Matt Rhule Tuesday, and the Giants selected Joe Judge, the New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receiver coach.

McCarthy was fired by the Green Bay Packers on December 2, 2018, as the team fell to 4-7-1 during its 13th season at the helm of Green Bay. He finished with a 125-77-2 regular season record while going 10-8 in the postseason, including a win in the 2010 Super Bowl XLV.

