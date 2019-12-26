advertisement

The Dallas Cowboys will be desperate for a win when they host the Washington Redskins on Sunday afternoon.

Even then, it may not be enough.

Dallas (7-8) could win the NFC East division title with a win over the Redskins, coupled with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles against the New York Giants on the final day of the regular season. The odds may not be in the Cowboys’ favor, but they plan to continue the fight as long as they have a hope of hope of getting to the playoffs.

Such is life in Dallas after a 17-9 loss to Philadelphia in Week 16.

“It’s frustrating,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters this week. “I’m sitting here after every lot of games, wins or losses, and I said the good part about it is that we control our destiny. But it’s gone. It’s not out of our hands right now. It’s a pity. disappointing We had the opportunity …

“But now that it’s not out of our hands, we have to control what we can control, and that will win next week.”

That means knocking out Washington (3-12), which hopes to play the spoiler role against its longtime division rival. The Redskins have endured a miserable season that included a midfield coaching change, with Bill Callahan replacing rested Jay Gruden on a temporary basis, and they will try to finish with a win after losing their previous three games.

In the first game of the teams in Week 2, the Cowboys posted a 31-21 victory after three touchdown passes from Prescott.

Dallas has slipped to four losses in its past five games, which has threatened the safety of coach Jason Garrett. The former defender could be training in his final game of the regular season for Dallas, regardless of the outcome.

However, the Cowboys are a much better team on paper than the Redskins. Prescott has passed for 4599 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season, and Ezekiel Elliott has accumulated 1,235 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Dallas also boasts a 1,000-yard receiving pair on Amari Cooper (75 catches, 1,097 yards, eight TDs) and Michael Gallup (61 catches, 1,009 yards, three TDs). Jason Witten has caught 59 passes for 505 yards and four touchdowns.

Dverne Haskins has been ruled out for the final due to an ankle injury he suffered last week against the Giants. That means Case Keenum will open up to make his eighth start of the season, with veteran Colt McCoy serving as backup.

The 31-year-old Keenum completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 1,501 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has a passer rating of 96.2 on the season, well above his 85.7 career mark.

Washington running back Adrian Peterson will look to add to his career stats of 14,138 rushing yards, which ranks fifth all-time, and 111 rushing touchdowns, which ranks fourth all-time. He has 820 yards and five touchdowns on the ground this season.

Callahan told reporters this week that he “absolutely” would like to be the Redskins’ head coach in 2020.

“I see the struggle of our players,” Callahan said. “I look at the resistance and (am) trying to re-establish a work ethic in the program that I thought was missing. … I saw our players improve and compete for four quarters.”

