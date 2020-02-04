advertisement

Fiscal update by Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s department talked about work on expanding the Trans Mountain pipeline His government nationalized for $ 4.5 billion in 2018, but the extent of promised indigenous ownership remains to be seen.

“We are in the process of discussing with Indigenous people about their ownership potential … that potential goes up to all possible ownership,” Morneau said on Monday following the release of his department’s fiscal update.

“But we are not there yet, so we do not yet have a sense of interest. We do not yet have a sense of which of the indigenous peoples affected would be of great interest and able to move forward.”

Since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s bid to sell buyers autochthonous 100 per cent of the project – an existing, operational 1150km bitumen pipeline and the project to twin it – three buyers have emerged.

These include the Western Western Pipeline Group, whose first Nation partners live to the right of TMX Road, Project Reconciliation, and the Alberta Iron Coalition.

Furthermore, Métis settlements in Alberta already affected by the oil slice say they have been left out of the discussion on future development decisions regarding TMX.

After the Millennium it has spoken of each of these indigenous interests before, except for the Alberta Iron Coalition; everyone is too strong to master the project.

The metas remain supportive of pipeline expansion, but want more attention to manage the cumulative impacts of development to date, before TMX triples its current pipeline volume of 300,000 barrels / day.

While Western Pipeline Group CEO Joe Dion insists that Ottawa is forced to deal with them first as their interests are directed directly by TMX, Morneau made no commitment.

“We are not far enough to come to a conclusion on (indigenous ownership) and certainly not enough to come up with any idea if one group versus another group would be included in that,” the minister said on the question.

Adding some uncertainty to TMX’s assets are the six First Nations Coastguards in British Columbia, who are in the Federal Court of Appeal this week to argue that the second round of pipeline expansion consultations were, again, inappropriate.

The nations of Tsleil-Waututh and Squamish marked their first victory against the Trans Mountain project again on August 30, 2018, after the federal appeals court terminated the original permits of the National Energy Board.

Within 24 hours of this ruling, Kinder Morgan shareholders voted to sell the Trans Mountain Government of Canada and Ottawa resumed consultations with the affected First Nations.

