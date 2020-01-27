advertisement

Quebec’s highest court is today hearing arguments over the length of sentence imposed on convict, City of Quebec City’s dwarf Alexandre Bissonnette.

Bissonnette, 30, will not be present as the Crown and the defense plead their cases in Quebec city court.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 40 years after pleading guilty to killing six men and injuring several others on January 29, 2017 after opening fire in evening prayers.

His lawyers have appealed his conviction, calling the sentence of four decades unreasonable and seeking to reduce it to 25 years.

The Crown – which had sought six consecutive jail terms with a 150-year prison sentence – and the attorney general of Quebec, to increase the sentence to 50 years, given the seriousness of the crimes.

An association of defense lawyers has been granted the status of intruder and will argue that the Criminal Code opposes the Charter of Rights and Freedoms by allowing judges to impose consecutive life sentences for multiple murders rather than having served simultaneously.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 27, 2020.

