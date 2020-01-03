advertisement

A court heard a 50-year-old man from an “impeccable” family drinking “almost fatal” alcohol when he stopped in Co Kerry.

Main Street in Kilgarvan’s John Joe O’Reilly drove “irregularly” when he was arrested in Killowen on September 19 by a patrol car from Lake Garda, the Kenmare District Court said.

At the Kenmare Garda station, a value of 109 micrograms of alcohol per 100 ml breath was found – a value that judge David Waters described as “astonishing”. The legal limit for an experienced driver is 22 mg per 100 ml.

The court heard that O’Reilly had been arrested in Greenane three days earlier on suspicion of driving alcohol. He was brought to the Kenmare Garda train station, where he tried but did not provide a copy.

Previously, he was stopped at a morning checkpoint on February 4 in Minish, Killarney, and was later found to have an alcohol content of 68 mg per 100 ml breath.

The court heard that Gardaí 19 days later, on February 23, at around 3:10 p.m., replied to the report of a long line of 15 to 20 vehicles driving “very slowly” near Caher on the main road from Kenmare to Kilgarvan Road , They watched the vehicle in front being driven in the middle of the road and holding cars behind it.

Gardaí stopped the car and found O’Reilly, who the court heard was clearly drunk, behind the wheel.

The court also heard how O’Reilly hit the streets at 8:15 a.m. on August 20, 2018 at an intersection of the N22 in Kilgarvan.

“He collided with a Cork vehicle, causing it to tip over,” Sgt. Kieran O’Connell told the court. The driver of both vehicles was not injured.

O’Reilly, however, “left the scene and went back” towards Kilgarvan, said Sgt O’Connell. “He was recognized immediately – within an hour,” he said.

O’Reilly pleaded guilty to the four alcohol drivers and a fifth indictment for leaving the scene of the accident.

The court announced that he had already been convicted of uninsured driving in 2018.

Attorney Padraig O’Connell handed the judge medical and other reports, including from Cuan Mhuire, Bruree, where O’Reilly was treated for alcohol addiction.

“He has an impeccable background. The family is Doyennes from Kilgarvan and is highly valued. He went through a self-destruction course for a while, ”said O’Connell.

He said his client’s 90-year-old mother was dependent on him and he had lost his brother in the past few days.

Judge Waters said he was sympathetic to O’Reilly for his alcoholism, but that sympathy disappeared when he visited alcoholism in public.

“The breath reading is amazing,” said Judge Waters.

“It’s amazing, almost fatal,” replied O’Connell.

His client asked in every way, he said, and Sergeant O’Connell added that O’Reilly paid the fixed fee for the hit and the escape.

“He needs to continue his treatment,” said Judge Waters, bailing O’Reilly to prepare a parole report by April 3 at the Kenmare District Court.

