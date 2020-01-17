advertisement

Former MasterChef: The Professionals winner Gary Maclean will host the prestigious The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2020 on March 12 at the Dundee’s Apex Hotel.

Preparations for this year’s event are well underway and registration will close on Monday, January 20.

Gary looks forward to returning to the city to celebrate the ceremony with the region’s culinary stars.

The event will see six great local chefs prepare tantalizing lessons for the gala dinner.

Gary, from Glasgow, was crowned MasterChef: the professional champion in 2016, and has run restaurants and kitchens over the years, in addition to being a university professor and mentor to young chefs.

Gary won MasterChef: The Professionals in 2016.

Although he is no stranger to award ceremonies, he takes his hat off to those who regularly organize such events: “Be up there, keep it together, keep everyone on track and maybe laugh a little once in a while – it’s terrifying enough, to be honest! “

He continues, “I think my approach is just to be me – and that’s all I can do.”

The most important thing for Gary is that the guests and the contestants have a good time. He says, “I’ll be there to laugh and have a good evening.”

Gary is also looking forward to catching up with the local culinary champions who will serve food in the evening.

Those who start a storm will be Praveen Kumar, Paul Newman, Martin Hollis, Graham Paulley, Robbie Penman and Sharon Munro.

Gary continues, “We are a very close-knit industry. We care about others and are really happy to see that people are doing well.

“In Scotland we are not very good at celebrating how good we are and these nights are really important. It is important to recognize people who lead the way and change the dynamics. “

If you have not already participated in the prestigious Menu Food and Drink Awards 2020, fear not. Registration closes on Monday January 20 and Gary says you just have to go.

“I have participated in competitions for years and years. I won a lot – and lost a lot – but you have to be in it to win it.

“Do not read The Courier the day after the awards, thinking you are better than the person who won, because you have to put your head above the parapet and say” look, this is where we are “and be judged by your peers. “

Not only is the awards ceremony a fantastic night at the newly renovated Apex hotel with the promise of delicious food, but it’s also a great opportunity to put your name on the dining card and shout about your company. And don’t forget, entry is free.

Gary advises: “Have a coffee, sit at your computer and fill out the registration form. It’s half an hour of your life.

He adds: “At least, you’re going to have a good evening, and judging, it’s going to be spectacular!”

There are 12 categories to choose from. So there is something for everyone in the food and beverage industry in the region: chef of the year; Cocktail and wine bar of the year; Craft beer of the year; Handcrafted still of the year; Entrepreneur of the year; Destination of visitors in terms of food and drink of the year; Independent coffee of the year; Newcomer of the year; Producer of the year; Pub of the year; Restaurant of the year and street vendor of the year.

For more details and to participate in the awards, click here.

