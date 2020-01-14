advertisement

Meet the best chefs who will each prepare a course menu at the prestigious Food and Drink Awards at the Apex Hotel on 12 March.

If you do not yet have participated in prestigious Menu Food and Drink Awards 2020, there is still time – the registration ends January 20.

Not only is the awards ceremony a fantastic night at the newly renovated Apex hotel in Dundee – with a five-course gala dinner prepared by the best local chefs – but above all, it’s a great opportunity to put your name on the food card and yell at your business. And remember, entry is free.

There are 12 categories to choose from, so there is something for everyone in the region’s food and beverage industry: Chef of the Year; Cocktail and wine bar of the year; Craft beer of the year; Handcrafted still of the year; Entrepreneur of the year; Destination of visitors in terms of food and drink of the year; Independent coffee of the year; Newcomer of the year; Producer of the year; Pub of the year; Restaurant of the year and street vendor of the year.

As we count the days until registration closes, we turn our attention to the ceremony, with six award-winning chefs – Praveen Kumar, Paul Newman, Martin Hollis, Graham Paulley, Robbie Penman and Sharon Munro – each preparing a delicious course .

Although the details of the menu are not yet finalized, we can reveal the course every culinary creator prepare.

Praveen Kumar

© Kris Miller

Praveen Kumar by Indian Tabla.

Last year, the guests arriving at the awards slipped into the delicious canapes of Praveen Kumar, including the haggis bonda, made with Scottish haggis, red onion, coriander, mint and Indian spices from south of the family.

This year, Praveen, Tabla Indian Restaurant in Perth, is again responsible sofas and promises to create even more beautiful pieces.

“I am delighted that the Awards menu this year are the Apex hotel,” Praveen said.

“It will be good to work alongside Graeme, I know very well. We did an evening curry together here last year, and I created the curry for her wedding in August, still in Apex.

“The awards are a celebration of local produce, and as a farmer myself, I see the richness of what we have here in Tayside and Fife.

“We use local butchers and market gardeners, including the Coupar Angus-based Wright Root, which won the Farm to Fork award last year.”

Having lived and studied on three continents – southern India, Jamaica and Scotland – Praveen considers the Scottish pantry to be among the best.

At this year’s awards ceremony, he said he would “excite customers’ palates” by combining the best ingredients that Scotland and India have to offer.

“The Menu Awards encourage new market entrants and the price categories encourage other people, especially the youngest, to join the industry,” he adds. “It’s a great networking event.”

Martin Hollis

© Kris Miller

Martin Hollis of the Old Course Hotel.

Martin Hollis, executive chef of the Old Course at St Andrews, is no stranger to Menu readers – he shares his culinary knowledge in a regular column from the chef’s table.

After creating the main dish for last year’s ceremony – a Scottish fillet of beef and a braised prime rib with truffle polenta, braised shallot, spinach and red wine juice with wild mushrooms – Martin will create the entrance to this year’s event.

“The Menu Awards showcase quality and expertise in and around the Tayside and Fife region and having them at Apex gives the ceremony a new angle and brings it to a wider audience,” said- he.

For Martin, the secret to good food is “to buy the best seasonal ingredients you can afford, treating them with the respect they deserve, without overly complicating the dish and raising them in the center.”

“We have incredible artisan producers around Fife, so it will be good to highlight them,” he added.

“Our products are considered the best in the world – especially crustaceans and seafood, beef, pork, fruits, berries and vegetables – because of their quality and consistency year after year.”

Paul Newman

© Kris Miller

Paul Newman of Thyme at the Errichel restaurant.

The fish lesson will be prepared by Paul Newman – chef owner of Thyme in Errichel near Aberfeldy – who won the Chef of the Year award at the 2018 first awards.

Last year, Paul has prepared a Highland game celebration with berries and syrup rowan berries,

He believes good food starts with the best local seasonal produce.

“We’re all on the farm to fork,” he said. “This is to be as local as possible and appreciate that each season brings us something to celebrate.”

Win a menu was a huge honor, says Paul, and that stimulated business.

“When people come to the restaurant and see our prices on the wall, it is always a topic of conversation,” he said.

“The Menu Awards really have a big impact. I look forward to working with other leaders to create a special menu here at Apex. And of course, you are sure to spend a good evening. “

Graham Paulley

© Kris Miller

Graham Paulley of the Apex Hotel.

Graham Paulley, Apex chef, will be responsible for the main course, after impressing with his dessert of Dundee cheesecake, almond crumbs, cherry compote and candied orange at the ceremony. last year.

“The Menu Awards are an incredible promotion for the region – plus it’s a fantastic feeling to be recognized and rewarded for your hard work,” he says.

The desserts are created by Robbie Penman, head chef of St Andrews Links and chef Sharon Munro.

The last year’s event also presented canapés created by students from Dundee & Angus College and it is hoped that the organizers will again include young emerging talents in programming.

© Kris Miller

The chefs gathered at the Apex hotel to discuss the menu.

Enter now for a chance to win one of our prestigious prizes at the black tie ceremony on Thursday March 12 at the Apex Hotel in Dundee.

For more details and to participate in the awards, see:

www.dctevents.com/event/the-menu-food-and-drink-awards/

