The counting of votes cast in Saturday’s parliamentary elections is slated to begin at 9 a.m. in counting centers across the country this morning.

According to the results of the Ipsos MRBI election, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin face an extraordinary vote balance in the general election, in which all three parties receive almost the same proportion of votes.

The results of the survey for The Irish Times, RTÉ, TG4 and UCD are as follows: Fianna Fáil 22.2 percent, Fine Gael 22.4 percent, Sinn Féin 22.3 percent, the Greens 7.9 percent, Labor 4.6 Social Democrats 3.4 percent, Solidarity people before profit 2.8 percent and Independent / Other 14.5 percent.

The poll was conducted today at 250 locations across the state, among 5,376 respondents who had just voted. It has an error rate of 1.3 percent.

If these numbers are reproduced at the time of the vote count on Sunday, the outcome of the election depends entirely on the ability of the parties to convert their share of the vote into Dáil seats. Sinn Féin may have difficulty keeping up with Fianna Fáil’s voices and Fine Gael’s return in seats. A hung Dáil is almost certain.

Although the seating projections of these figures should be handled with great care at this point, the results suggest that Fianna Fáil will fight with Fine Gael for the biggest party in the next Dáil, but also that both will have too little seating to anchor Majority coalition for itself.

The possible composition of the next government will only become clear when the seats are filled and negotiations between the parties begin. However, these negotiations are unlikely to be straightforward, as pre-election coalition commitments make any intergovernmental agreement difficult.

Fianna Fáil’s chairman, Micheál Martin, has ruled out the coalition with Fine Gael or Sinn Féin, while Fine Gael’s chairman, Leo Varadkar, has said he will not join the government with Sinn Féin, but could go for a deal with Fianna Fáil be open.

If the result is repeated when the votes are counted, it is a spectacular breakthrough for Sinn Féin, who will by far achieve the best result of all time in a general election.

However, the party’s stated desire to join the next government is unlikely to be realized unless Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil withdraw from their pre-election positions to rule out such a coalition.

In the next few days, the number will be documented live on irishtimes.com with our live blog, podcasts and analyzes as well as current results from all constituencies.

