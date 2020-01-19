advertisement

With less than two years to go, the countdown has begun for the completion of a brand new £ 42 million swimming pool and water park for Derby.

Work to create access roads to the Moorways site began in November, following the issuance of the planning permission, and a spokesperson for the council said that major construction work would begin “in the near future”.

The project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2021, will be part of the Moorways Sports Village with a 50m swimming pool, a water park and a pool for learners, as well as a gym and fitness center. .

The site already has a stadium and an athletics track.

Councilor Robin Wood, a member of the recreation, culture and tourism board, said: “It is great to see diggers on site and to start working on this important new water and aqua park. The project is moving forward and that’s what people want to see. “

The complex will include a modern gym with the latest equipment, studios as well as a sauna and steam rooms. There will also be a café with soft play, multi-purpose rooms and a large multi-purpose space set up for a family activity.

Artist’s impression of the exterior appearance of the new Moorways water park

(Image: Derby City Council)

Inside the water park there will be two four-story canals as well as England’s first wave of wow and wave slide. Younger guests can also enjoy the indoor water play area and the beach.

The 50 meter pool will have the flexibility to be divided into three separate 25 meter pools. There will also be a pool for swimming lessons.

The artist’s prints published by the Derby city council show that the exterior will have a silver to golden coating, which will change color depending on the position of the sun.

Demolition of the original Moorways complex began in November 2017 under the leadership of the City Council Labor Group.

The first building to be demolished was the sports center, which housed the sports hall used for badminton, squash and ballot counting. This followed by the old swimming pool.

The AR Demolition contractors used a special machine to do the job – one of five in the country – which changed the tools he used on his extended arm without the need for another worker.

This meant, for example, that to go from a clamshell, the bucket was disconnected remotely by the man at the controls of the machine and a new tool equipped to knock down a wall – in a few seconds.

But the project was delayed after the city’s conservative group took power in May 2018 and undertook a redesign of the complex and the cost was increased by £ 33 million.

