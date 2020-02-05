advertisement

5th ward councilor George Chahal discusses gun violence in Calgary in town hall on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia Calgary

A community-based public safety task force aimed at increasing violent crime was unanimously approved by the city council on Tuesday.

advertisement

The task force will work in conjunction with the community to determine an appropriate strategy to address increased gang activity and gun violence by looking at violence prevention programs in Calgary and beyond. The working group will also report to the council with recommendations on how to reduce gang and gun-related violence.

“There is a significant and growing concern among citizens about community safety given the recent increase in violence, generally in 2019 and early 2020, and particularly drug-motivated crimes involving firearms in Calgary,” Ward said 5 Coun. George Chahal.

The task force will work with partners such as the Calgary Police Service and the Commission, schools, local organizations, religious groups and other levels of government, receiving direct advice from the public on how to proceed. This will involve key stakeholders discussing innovative ideas on how to engage the community in crime prevention, according to Chahal.

“We need everyone to participate in this,” he said. “We will pull the ball and move forward to find some solutions to the challenges we face today with the violence we have seen in our city.”

The motion, filed by Chahal and Mayor Naheed Nenshi, was unanimously passed, though Councilors Diane Colley-Urquhart, Ray Jones and Ward Sutherland were absent for the vote.

Calgary police responded to 89 shootings in 2019, which was a significant jump from the 47 shootings a year ago. Within the first two weeks of 2020, there were numerous shootings that caused fear and panic. The police chief quashed community anxiety by clarifying that Calgary is still a safe city for those who do not live a high-risk lifestyle.

Police were seen investigating after a shooting along Skyview Ranch Road NE. on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Brendan Miller /

Postmedia

On Monday, advisers met with representatives from the CPS, including Chief Mark Neufeld and Deputy Chief Paul Cook, to discuss current service initiatives against violent crime.

“The idea behind Monday’s presentation was to make sure the council was up to speed on what we’re doing because it’s fair to say there is a lot of activity going on in this space. It’s kind of leveling in that sense, so everybody knows what’s going on, “Neufeld said.

On average, Calgary police handle 268 calls a day from citizens concerned about security, according to a CPS document. Since 2016, there has been a steady increase in violent crime incidents within Calgary. The officers participated in 13,687 violent crime incidents in 2018 which jumped to 14,023 in 2019.

Related

During Tuesday’s meeting, Coun. Dr Farrell said she supported the mandate of the community engagement working group because it requires a village to raise a child.

“We need to get back to that way of thinking,” Farrell said. “We need to do better for our children.”

They formed. Sean Chu, a former police officer, was shrewd about city officials taking the lead of naval forces on Calgary officers who are better informed about the situation on the ground, though he supported the move “reluctantly”.

Calgary Police Association Vice President Mike Baker said the community’s commitment to crime prevention is important even though he is concerned about how the task force will coincide with what Calgary police are already doing.

“We have to admit that the police service is in charge of public safety and without a full understanding of what it requires, it is difficult to have a competitive advantage working group,” Baker said.

A conference by the city administration is due by council until March 16, which describes the terms of reference for the working group, including membership. Nenshi explained that because it is community-based and voluntary, the task force will only need a “light touch” of funding from the community and the department of defense services and the mayor’s office budget.

sbabych@postmedia.com

Twitter: @BabychStephanie

advertisement