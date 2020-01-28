advertisement

Jack Fairweather’s volunteer was named Costa Book of the Year in 2019.

The news was announced on Tuesday evening at the Costa Book Awards ceremony at Quaglino in central London, England.

The biography of the former war reporter Fairweather had already won the Costa Biography Award earlier this month.

The book is a pioneering account of an unsung hero of World War II, the Polish underground agent Witold Pilecki, who infiltrated Auschwitz.

Sian Williams, chairman of the jury, said: “The judges agreed that they chose Jack Fairweather’s The Volunteer. It is an incredible story. Pacy like a thriller, it reads like fiction and it isn’t, it’s a fact. It’s a story none of us have read yet – this is an extraordinary and important book that people have to read. “

Other members of the jury were the writer John Boyne and broadcaster Anneka Rice.

The volunteer defeated Central England, by the writer Jonathan Coe; Frannie Langton, the debut writer and former attorney Sara Collins; Flèche, the debut collection of Hong Kong-born poet and lecturer Mary Jean Chan, and Asha & the Spirit Bird by Jasbinder Bilan, the children’s writer, won the total prize of GBP 30,000 (approximately EUR 35,400) at the ceremony.

These last four books were awarded the Costa Novel Award, the Costa First Novel Award, the Costa Poetry Award and the Costa Children’s Book Award in 2019.

The Costa Book Awards are the only major UK book awards only for UK and Ireland based authors.

The winner of the Costa Short Story Award was also announced at the ceremony on Tuesday evening. Anna Dempsey, a writer and teacher, won the public vote for the prize and £ 3,500 for her story The committed dancers of the Greater Oaks Retirement Community.

The Costa Book of 2018 was The Cut Out Girl by Prof. Bart van Es from Oxford University. Like the volunteer, his topic is the Holocaust.

