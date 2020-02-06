advertisement

After the outbreak of the deadly corona virus in China, the plans of the top Indian single players were badly affected. In the recent past, Prajnesh Gunneswaran (No. 122), Ramkumar Ramanathan (No. 182) and Sasikumar Mukund (No. 263) have used the rapidly improving East Asian swing of the ATP Challenger track in March and April to improve their rankings ,

Since the ATP eliminated all four challengers in China in March (Qujing, Zhuhai, Shenzhen and Zhangjiagang), players now have to look elsewhere. The ATP still has to make a decision about the tournaments in April, but given the fears that the Indians will travel very high, they will miss the entire swing.

The $ 162,480 Anning Challenger planned for April was a happy hunting ground for Prajnesh. He won his first Challenger title in 2018 and reached the final last year. Ramkumar has played three Chinese challengers over the past two years and reached the final of a $ 125,000 challenger in Chinese Taipei in April 2018. Both Prajnesh and Ramkumar will not travel this year.

“I was supposed to be playing in China, but I’m not going there,” Prajnesh confirmed. “I’m going to play in Kazakhstan or something. I just have to look at the calendar and go wherever tournaments are available.”

It will be a particularly tough blow for Sasikumar, who played against five challengers in China and China-Taipei in March and April, including the two canceled ones in Shenzhen and Zhangjiagang.

“I don’t have a schedule, where can I plan next?” Said a concerned Sasikumar. “The tournaments were canceled last Tuesday. It is currently planned to stay in Europe. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. The Olympics are at stake if it continues! “

In China alone, 14 challengers should compete this year, and there is now fear that if the events are canceled, the registration deadlines for other tournaments will be higher. Prajnesh, however, downplayed it.

“Doesn’t really make it more difficult,” he said. “It’s just a little trickier because it’s about traveling more.”

The ATP said it was closely monitoring the situation. “We had to cancel or postpone the Chinese challengers in March,” said Alison Lee, ATP’s Executive Vice President International Group.

“We had to adapt and postpone some tournaments so that the flow of players was not affected. Natural events like this happen and we have to be prepared. But it’s mainly China. We’ll look at the delay in April tournaments. “

