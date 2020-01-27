advertisement

They will make the headlines on both nights and will be accompanied by other major acts at the weekend.

The Coronas have announced that they will be launching a new festival this summer called “No Where We’d Rather Be” which will take place at the Kulruddery House and Gardens in Bray on the weekend of August bank holiday.

The Dublin band will be headlining on Friday, July 31st and Saturday, August 1st, but special guests will join them at the weekend: Tom Walker, Hudson Taylor, Lyra, Gabrielle Aplin, Aimée, Someone’s Child, Thanks Brother and True Tides.

Tickets for the festival will be sold on Friday, January 31st at 9 a.m. at a price of € 55.85 including the booking fee at all usual ticket agencies.

In the meantime, the Coronas are working on their upcoming sixth album, their first since 2017, the leading trust The Wire.

Singer Danny O’Reilly says, “Yeah, it’s been crazy months! But it’s a new chapter for us and we’re so proud of this album we can’t wait to release it.”

You just released ‘Haunted’, the latest single from the new album, and you can read it here:

