The new release date is celebrated with a brand new trailer.

After a series of mass shootings in America, Universal made the decision to make her horror film The hunt entirely from their release schedule.

The film was even denounced by President Trump himself, who went to Twitter to spark a tirade against the film:

…. ignite and cause chaos. They cause their own violence and then try to blame others. They are the real racists and very bad for our country!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2019

Both Universal, the film’s executive producer Jason Blum (Get Out, Whiplash), and the film’s screenwriter Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers) announced this week that the film will receive a full theatrical release.

Lindelof said of Trump’s reaction: “My overwhelming feeling was what it is today. I wish he had seen it. The film he was talking about was not the film we made. It was the film If so he would have said, “It’s a piece of shit, I’m sorry I wasted my time.” That would have felt better because he at least talked about the movie.

The film – which feels like it’s somewhere between The Purge and The Hunger Games – is about 12 strangers who wake up in a clearing and have no idea how they got there. It seems peaceful enough until they spot some wealthy people armed with weapons. The hunt has started and they are the prey.

Blum added that he always knew that the film would be released sometime: “I think we needed time. There has never been a film that has been judged so much about a film that nobody has seen. That has me definitely very surprised. And it took a long time to edit. But we always felt together with the studio that the film would come out. “

The Hunt is slated to hit American cinemas on Friday, March 13th, and no release date has yet been set for Irish cinemas.

Here is the new trailer:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sowGYbxTPgU (/ embed)

Clip via Universal Pictures

