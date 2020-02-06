advertisement

Glasnevin’s necrology wall, unveiled in 2016 to commemorate everyone who died during the Irish Revolution, was destroyed for the second time.

Intruders used sledgehammers and threw paint over the controversial memorial, which contains the names of all those who died from the Easter Uprising in 1916 to the end of the Civil War in 1923.

The vandals used a sledgehammer to remove the names of some British soldiers on the wall who were killed during the Easter Rising. However, they also damaged the names of some Irish volunteers who were killed.

The incident occurred at 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Gardaí is reviewing video footage of the incident.

A Garda spokesman said: “The masonry of the plaque was significantly damaged and covered with paint. The Garda investigation is ongoing and the investigation is ongoing. ”

The Glasnevin cemetery made a brief statement confirming the incident.

“Glasnevin Trust is currently dealing with the matter and will not comment further at this time.”

Ring of Memory

The wall was inspired by the Ring of Remembrance in Ablain-Saint-Nazaire in France, which was inaugurated in 2014 and commemorates 580,000 soldiers who lost their lives in northern France during the First World War.

According to the Chairman of the Glasnevin Trust, John Green, the purpose of the Glasnevin Wall is to remember in chronological order how they died, “based on historical facts, without judgment or hierarchy. Everyone can take whatever they want from the wall. ”

Plans to put the Black and Tans and Auxiliaries on the wall may need to be put on hold after this last attack.

The memorial was also attacked in April 2017 when vandals threw paint over the memorial. They damaged the gold inlay lettering on some names, including Patrick Pearse.

