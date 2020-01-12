advertisement

New Love Island 2020 applicants have spilled their beans on their celebrity credentials.

They include famous brothers and sisters and an ex who is a singer at the top of the list.

This week, ITV2 finally revealed the identity of the twelve singles arriving in South Africa at the start of the very first winter series.

And although the show does not (yet) return to the era of celebrity Love island, some of them claim glory.

These include the 21-year-old Palestinian doctor Sophie Piper from Essex, sister of the television presenter and the Saturday star Rochelle Humes.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old singer Paige Turley has a famous ex.

“Lewis Capaldi is my ex boyfriend,” she says. “We went out when we were younger, I was about 17 or 18 years old. We were together for about a year. It ended really amicably and we are still friends.”

And Eve Gale – half of the twins Jess & Eve – had familiar faces slipping into her MDs.

She explained: “Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex, sent me a message. We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him. He then sent me a message by sequel and we talked on WhatsApp.

“Then when Jess and I were in Ibiza he was there again. He asked me to meet him but we arrived the day he left. R’n’B rapper Pop Smoke also told me sent a message. “

As for the boys, policeman Mike Boateng reveals his fame: “I know some soccer friends from my soccer days. Dominic Calvert-Lewin played with me at Sheffield United. My brother, Samuel, was on The apprentice few years ago.”

And Ollie Williams comes from a very famous family.

He shared before the launch episode: “My father is the lord of Lanhydrock manor. The family title is Viscount Clifden.

“When my father dies or abdicates, as an elder child, I will take the titles and the succession. I am the heir of Lanhydrock.”

Love Island returns to ITV2 for its sixth round Sunday at 9:00 p.m.

The episodes are broadcast every evening from Sunday to Friday.

