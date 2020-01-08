advertisement

After working for a competing contractor in Atlanta, Rademacher joined Kolter Homes in Palm Beach Gardens in September as President.

Robert Rademacher’s varied career spanned everything from operating a jackhammer to selling new houses to becoming mayor of a small town.

In recent years, he has helped Kolter Homes launch its brand of Cresswind communities for buyers over 55 – a position that has made it an expert in pickleball and Eagles cover bands.

About Your Business: Kolter Homes is a developer and builder of communities in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida. One of our projects, Alton in Palm Beach Gardens, is filling up quickly. There is now a retail store there so it feels like walking. Cresswind is our active vacation spot for adults. We have Cresswind communities in Atlanta, Charlotte, Orlando, Charleston, South Carolina, Myrtle Beach and now Westlake in Palm Beach County.

Hometown: I’m from Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, a suburb of Cincinnati. I now live in Palm Beach Gardens

First job: I worked my way through school under construction. I basically drove a jackhammer. After college, I sold to A.H. Robins, the pharmaceutical company. They developed Robitussin, but I started in the pet department. From there it went on to Bausch & Lomb. When I was 28, I became mayor of the small town of Edgewood, Kentucky. There were only 10,000 people, but it was still a lot of responsibility and I learned a lot about how the world works.

The biggest challenge: understanding where the markets are headed and determining the future needs of active adults. Housing is a difficult business. Around 300 people are needed to build a house. They must all appear on time and in the correct order. The talent pool is slightly lower than before.

To market to over 55 buyers: You really need to understand a lot of things about this buyer. You need to know what these buyers want. It is not only celebrated once a month. It’s all the little things – morning coffee, club organization, and a consistent lifestyle across the brand. The people in these communities still have a lot to do. It’s not like when you were sitting on a rocking chair on the porch. You are always on the move. You play pickleball in one minute and golf in the next. They go to dinner and concerts in the evening. We have cover bands traveling to play shows at the various Cresswinds. There’s an Eagles cover band, a Rollling Stones cover band. These are not back yard bands; They are very experienced artists. You will listen to them and say, “Are they the eagles?”

Hot amenity: We have just created 27 pickleball courts in Verano in Port St. Lucie. We are building 40 pickleball fields at Cresswind in Atlanta. As this sport grows, we grow with it. It’s kind of between ping pong and tennis. There is less risk of injury than tennis, but it is more active than ping pong. And it’s a lot of fun. Two pickleball courts cost about as much as a tennis court. Getting it right is not easy – you need to have shade, landscaping, viewing areas, and parking.

Best account book you’ve read: Technical sales skills. It is an old book. The premise is that there are very few people who can say yes, but many people who can say no. You would not believe that this is the case with a home sale, but there are many people who can come in and say no, such as the children.

The biggest mistake you made in business: At the beginning of my career, besides selling the house, I also sold options for homes. I was very happy that I sold a lot of ice makers. I thought I was making a really good margin for the company until I realized the plumber was charging $ 230 for the drain. It turned out that the company lost money every time I sold an ice maker. I made the mistakes I made in the past because I didn’t collect enough data and information before I made a big decision. Urgent decisions are the nemesis of our business.

The most important feature that you look for when hiring: When I hire a manager, I look for people who inspire other people. I usually look for someone who really loves their job because they want to see the people around them in their careers. You can take a smart person with this attitude and achieve anything.

