Question: I am at the end of another stressful day when there are tantrums after tantrums from my six-member child.Year-old son (who is a twin). Today I had to take my mother home after taking care of mine 2½Year-old and he got ballistic and kicked and screams that he didn’t want to get in the car (for the five-minute drive). I stayed calm and tried to persuade him, but the only way to get him out of the house was to turn on the alarm. He came running and roared all the way and stepped on the back of my seat. He also struck and try to bite yourself.

When it came to bedtime and I told them to get their pajamas further, he had another tantrum, yelling and shouting that he didn’t want to go to bed or put pjs on.

When I had the other two in bed, me came down to him and tried to argue with him that it’s time for bed. Hhe refused further and so I have I told him that he had the choice to go upstairs himself or I would carry him up – which I ended up doing, kicking and screaming.

He is an early bird – anytime after six, but goes to bed at seven, which I think is early enough, but his teacher often tells me that he is so tired at school. At home, too, he is usually exhausted.

He loves getting off on his bike, which he does most nights with me or my husband, as we feel like he has to let off steam – If we get the chance, we’ll take him alone to give him one on one time.

I had a parent-teacher meeting last week and the teacher told me overall that he is doing fine but needs a lot of reassurance and doesn’t mix very well and that she would try one “Friends system“.

His twin has light ASD (Autism spectrum disorder) and has an SNA (Special need Assistant), on which he also became dependent, but since then they have been divided and sit at different tables. I don’t know if that matters.

Reply: Dealing with persistent and repeated tantrums in children is one of the most difficult problems that you, as a parent, may face. Tantrums can be annoying and stressful, and can easily destroy your connection with your children. Tantrums can also provoke tantrums – since one is unsolved, the same conditions are created for the next. When answering, you need to take a break and step back so that you understand what is going on for your child. I think you are right in your assumption that fatigue could be an important factor.

In my experience, fatigue is a big factor in tantrums, and this is often overlooked because many tired children find it difficult to settle down, resist bedtime, and become very restless during bedtime. Fatigue could also explain why he found it difficult to get in the car to take his Nana home. Furthermore, the fact that his twin has special needs also seems to me to be of potential importance. As a twin, it can be difficult to compete against each other and attract your parents’ attention. This can feel more difficult if the twin has additional needs.

The fact that he moved tables at school and was separated from his twin and SNA could also help. Understanding that he may be marginalized and in need of positive attention can be part of the solution. You can counteract this by helping the teacher set up a “buddy system” and arrange one-to-one game appointments at home that give them time and attention.

Establish a relaxed home routine

When fighting fatigue, it is generally important to strive for an earlier bedtime and to create a longer, relaxing routine beforehand. In this routine, make sure that you or his father spend a relaxing time, e.g. B. A bedtime story where you can connect at the end of the day. It’s also worth checking your entire routine, from morning school exit to returning from school to bedtime, to see where tantrum triggers (which can possibly be avoided) and to determine if there are opportunities Tantrums trigger a more relaxed day.

It is an excellent idea to exercise physically, for example getting on a bike with him to “let off steam”. If he makes sure that there is a lot of exercise and outdoor activity in his routine, he can relax and improve his sleep. Plus, these times can be great ways to spend a one-on-one pleasant time with him, which will offset the stress of the tantrums.

Have a step-by-step plan to deal with tantrums

In the event of tantrums, it is important to avoid compulsive tactics such as yelling at the car, as this can increase agitation and become a serious problem with frequent use. Instead, consider step by step how to overcome tantrums in a gentle and cooperative manner. For example, if he refuses to go to bed upstairs, you can instead remove all the stimuli downstairs and just walk on yourself and wait for him to show up. You sit and read while you wait and give the message that you are relaxed and relaxed. Are there any ways to coach and calm him down to help him calm down when he’s at the height of a tantrum? Could have hugs and soothing effects to calm him down (especially if fatigue is an issue).

Sometimes it can be helpful to encourage him to speak – “Tell me your feelings with your words” or repeat a gentle mantra – “Shh, let’s calm down now” so that he can learn the calming skills. Remember, if he comes out of a tantrum, you need to find a way to regain positive attention to calm him (and himself) – “Now everything is fine, let’s have a good rest in bed.”

When you respond gently and address the underlying issues (e.g. fatigue), the tantrums generally fade over time. You may also want to take a parenting course, such as the Parents Plus Early Years program, which provides more detailed information and support. Contact your primary care provider to find out what may be available.

– John Sharry is the founder of Parents plus charity and an associate professor at the UCD School of Psychology, He will give a series of positive parenting workshops in Cork on January 18 and 19, in Galway on February 16 and in Dublin on March 7, 8 and 28. See solutiontalk.ie for details

