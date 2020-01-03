advertisement

The next race of Conservative leadership is likely to be crowded, and CPC party members will demand many things from future leaders, such as charisma, an ability to maintain strong support in the West as it gains ground. in Ontario, and the ability to bring different party factions together.

With all this in mind, there is something else the other leader must have to succeed:

An understanding of the dark side of human nature.

The unfortunate reality we face is that, in a world that is increasingly divided and dangerous, “beauty” can be a liability.

Without realizing the good and the bad that people are capable of, a leader can find himself without the tools needed to succeed.

Justin Trudeau, for example, is a master of hypocrisy, campaigning against “politics of fear” while fearless of conservatives.

His hypocrisy is so well known at this point that it often works.

Founding media have also been massively rallied in favor of the Liberals and against the Conservatives, and powerful media institutions are actively seeking to influence elections and keep the Liberals in power by manipulating the information environment.

Much of the founding media’s pro-Liberal, anti-Conservative bias is deeply rooted, in large part because journalists themselves tend to be far more left-leaning than average Canada.

The idea that “getting more” in the founding press will change any of them is absurd, and being “better” to the founding media won’t help the conservatives a bit.

But it is on the world stage that understanding the dark side of human nature is so essential. It is often difficult for the Canadian political class to understand how brutal and ruthless the leaders of other countries can be. And on rare occasions when they realize, they are so weak that they sell for money.

The obvious example here is China, which has not hesitated to abduct and hold two Canadians hostage in response to us fulfilling a United States extradition request. While Citizens of Canada are being held in conditions like torture, China’s Meng Wanzhou is living in a mansion.

Many countries see “beauty” and “cooperation” in the face of threats as weaknesses and seek to capitalize on seemingly weak leaders, which is the exact situation in which Canada is.

Ruthless regimes will not hesitate to do terrible things in Canada and for Canadian citizens, and we must never forget that.

The next conservative leader Leaderdo is also a future Prime Minister, meaning they must be willing to take ruthless action if necessary in the protection of Canadian citizens and Canada’s national interests.

And the pressure is increasing. Canada’s political class embarked on a “soft power” approach, avoiding a strong military and strong domestic economy in favor of endless treaties, elitist conferences and a fix to boost our confidence in foreign trade.

However, the world has moved in the opposite direction, leaving Canada exposed, vulnerable, and divided in an increasingly dangerous world.

The other conservative leader must have the rigor to deal with this risk before it is too late.

