Next week in episode 11 of The Conners, season 2, you’ll have a lot of other things to expect – including notable guest stars! We’ll see how Cheryl Hines plays a memorable role in a story about the lunch box. In the meantime, you also have the option to see Katey Sagal as Louise. This is an episode full of comedy, but also some personal stories at the same time. Take Harris, for example, who has the chance to make important decisions about their future.

Below, CarterMatt has the full synopsis of episode 11 of season two of The Conners with more news on upcoming topics:

“Mud Turtles, a good steak and a man in the tub” – Becky believes that Jackie’s new girlfriend Dawn (guest star Cheryl Hines), a restaurant supplier, only goes out to sell them things they can’t afford lunchbox. Darlene is thrilled when Harris comes to Central Illinois, but Harris might have found a better deal himself. When Dan is in an embarrassing situation and has just been injured, Louise (Katey Sagal) tries to help him on ABC on Tuesday, January 28th (8:00 am – 8:30 am EST) in “The Conners”. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

At least with the Dan story we will have the chance to get to know him and Louise a little better. We still don’t know where their story will go, but this whole episode continues the Conner tradition of employing as many talented people as possible. It makes the show even more of a gift to some old school comedy fans out there.

So will Jackie avoid some of Dawn’s “deals” for her business? Remember that at least one of the things we look forward to seeing is in the front and in the middle this season.

