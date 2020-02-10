advertisement

He won’t be finishing high school until 2021, but Congolese teenager Jonathan Kuminga is already considered by some to be the young player who is most interested in the NBA.

At 17, Kuminga was waiting for his moment in a small facility in Hillside, New Jersey, 30 km southwest of New York. He may be a millionaire in a few years, but at the moment the 6-foot-6 (2.03 m) playmaker spends most of his time in a modest red brick building where he studies and trains.

Chris Chavannes, who trains Kuminga at the prestigious Patrick School, highlighted some of the obstacles that the number 1 jersey faces during a workout.

“He comes from a place where there wasn’t that much talent and where it wasn’t so intense, so he has to integrate our physical and mental demands,” said Chavannes.

“But he loves basketball, so the transition won’t be that difficult for him.”

According to Al Harrington, Kuminga has the framework that is among the few players who make the leap straight from high school to the NBA.

“Physically, he already has the body to play at the university or in the NBA,” said Harrington.

“It is very rare to see such a combination, a man of his size who is able to dribble and position himself quickly,” added Chavannes.

The young Congolese student feels comfortable with the ball and the patient in the course of the game and may become scared in the transition, although he is still working on perfecting his shot feeling.

Since Kuminga arrived in the United States from the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the age of 13, he has had a chaotic journey in which he attended four high schools in just as many years.

Several members of his family live nearby, but Kuminga has not seen his parents since he left his home country.

“I’m still a child, so I miss her,” said Kuminga, whose older brother Joel Ntambwe played US college basketball at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

The cost of a return trip to Africa and a visa prevent him from seeing his parents again or from joining the national team in his home country, the shirt of which he has never worn.

Nevertheless, with the AfroBasket 2021 tournament on the horizon, he is on the radar of Congolese Federation Manager Joe Nkoi.

“We are following him closely,” said Nkoi. “We give ourselves time.”

– Possible top selection –

Since last year, “Jon” has been considered a top choice in the 2022 NBA draft and may be eligible for the selection process one year after completing his high school class.

“With his talent, he could be number one in the NBA draft,” said his cousin, Utah jazz star Emmanuel Mudiay, who also hails from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

While the NBA discussed changing the rules to allow a direct transition from high school ranks to the NBA – something that has not been seen in 15 years – it is unlikely that a change will arrive in time to prevent that Kuminga has to spend a year in college basketball.

“He has his feet on the floor so much that it makes everything very easy for him. He can’t be distracted, ”said Chavannes.

And Patrick alumni like Harrington and Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving help him stay on the right track.

“We foreigners who come from far away come with one goal,” said Mudiay. “He should go to the NBA.”

