Clermont Auvergne – Ulster, Saturday, Stade Marcel Michelin, 2 p.m. local time / 1 p.m. Irish time – live at BT Sport

Ulster’s resilience, the ability to take close 1-point wins over Bath (away) and Harlequins (at home), was instrumental in negotiating an undefeated round to the penultimate round of pool games in this season’s Champions Cup. However, this characteristic is still being examined hardest at the Stade Marcel Michelin.

When the teams met in Belfast, Dan McFarland’s team was largely more dominant than the 18-13 points suggest, but the lessons of that night must have been absorbed. Ulster missed a couple of excellent scoring chances that made the result very shaky and also allowed the French team to come home with a lost bonus point.

Discipline was a major Achilles’ heel on the night in question; Ulster received a total of 15 penalties and 11 in the second half, which generally turns out to be fatal. There were also a few moments when Grubber, behind Ulster’s defense, could have made some attempts for French international Alivereti Raka, who was born in Fiji. The ball bounced nicely from the Ulster perspective.

McFarland made two changes in this game: Robert Baloucoune replaced Louis Ludik on the right and Jack McGrath, who was fit again, at loosehead prop. Another problematic facet of the game for the Irish province was the scrum, especially in the second half, and they eventually conceded a penalty.

McGrath’s presence should improve the situation, although he faces Rabah Slimani, who usually polarizes opinion when it comes to his perspective in the crowd. he receives or gives away punishments. In this sense, Nigel Owens, who was the referee, is sick and has been replaced by Englishman Matthew Carley.

Clermont’s coach Frank Azema has made four changes to the team that lost in Belfast. The talented Damian Penaud is on the right instead of Peter Betham, Camille Lopez and Morgan Parra starting the halfback, while Sebastien Vahaamahina and Alex Lapandry are joining the pack. All five are or were French internationals.

The Stade Marcel Michelin is wonderfully atmospheric and deafening when the home team is in their pomp. Azema spoke during the week about whether the volume control was all the way up. To achieve this, Clermont has to shake off the troubled nature of his accomplishments, losing six out of 13 games in the French top 14.

Three wins in four games in Europe, all with four tries and bonus points – besides Leinster with 20 they are the leading scorers in this season – are a much more impressive achievement.

Former All Black George Moala was an outstanding player in a three-quarter line who could wreak havoc given the fast balls. The Clermont pack, the mass, strength and, in Arthur Iturria and Lapandry, excellent athletes who have added value in the wider channels, will take on this task.

Single test

Ulster has already proven this season that they have the courage to attack from a great depth and that they have to keep this belief in France. The return of the outstanding Marcell Coetzee and Jordi Murphy delivers decisive ball carrying ballast. Alan O’Connor was immense for his team this season. The set piece will be crucial, Clermont’s Scrum and Lineout are effective in attack or defense.

While it will be irrelevant for the 80 minutes, this game will serve as a kind of benchmarking process for the new Irish coach Andy Farrell, who will take a close look at the accomplishments of several people with a view to the upcoming Six Nations Championship.

Will Addison was great, Stuart McCloskey is in the shape of his career, Jacob Stockdale made his first attempt for Ulster in a year last weekend, while John Cooney, whose brilliant individual attempt at the teams first encounter this season in Belfast, was effective Difference undoubtedly come under more pressure; especially when the Clermont package is at the top. How he works under these circumstances will be instructive.

Billy Burns was appointed to Ireland’s expanded 45-man squad. Given the injury concerns at half-time, it will become clear how he performs and how well he can manage the game. The same applies to the pack, McGrath, Rob Herring, captain, Iain Henderson and Jordi Murphy, who want to impress from the perspective of the national team in a hostile environment.

The key for Ulster is to stay in touch after 60 minutes on the scoreboard and then draw on the trust they have gained in these tight games. It’s a big job, not beyond that, but Clermont could have a little too much individually and collectively.

CLERMONT AUVERGNE: N Abendanon; D Penaud, I Toeava, G Moala, A Raka; C Lopez, M. Parra (capt); E. Falgoux, J. Ulugia, R. Slimani; P Jedrasiak, S. Vahaamahina; An Iturria, a Lapandry, F Lee.

replacement: Y Beheregaray, L. Uhila, S. Falatea, S. Timani, A. Fischer, G. Laidlaw, J. McIntyre, A. Naqalevu.

ULSTER: W Addison; R. Baloucoune, L. Marshall, S. McCloskey, J. Stockdale; B Burns, J. Cooney; J. McGrath, R. Herring, M. Moore; An O’Connor, I Henderson (capt); S. Reidy, J. Murphy, M. Coetzee.

replacement: A McBurney, E O’Sullivan, T O’Toole, K. Treadwell, M. Rea, D. Shanahan, B. Johnston, M. Faddes.

referee: M Carley (England)

opportunities: Clermont Auvergne 3/10, tie 19/1, Ulster 11/4. Handicap: Clermont (-8) 10/11, tie 22/1, Ulster (+8) 10/11

Judgment: Clermont Auvergne to win

