advertisement

Victoria residents in the Far East were ordered to flee a runaway fire that could hit multiple areas within an hour.

An emergency warning has been issued for Bonang, Cabanandra, Deddick Valley, Dellicknora, Tubbut, and Amboyne in the state’s East Gippsland region.

“Leaving now is the safest option before the conditions become too dangerous,” the Saturday night emergency warning said.

advertisement

“Emergency services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay.”

People in nearby Goongerah and Martins Creek were also ordered to flee an out of control fire that ignited their communities in an easterly direction. The police in the area have knocked on the door for the past two days.

The conditions for Sunday have worsened. Temperatures are expected to be in East Gippsland in the mid-1930s and there is a risk of dry flashes due to predicted thunderstorms.

A complete fire ban applies to the Mallee district in northwest Victoria and extends to the entire state on Monday.

A man has since been charged in NSW after deliberately lighting two fires in the state’s Hunter region yesterday.

Police said Hunter Valley Police District officials were near a bush fire near Greta Street in Aberdare shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Friday when they noticed a man covered with soot emerged from the scrubland.

After the police spoke to the man, he was arrested and taken to the Cessnock police station before being taken to the hospital for assessment.

“After his release, he was taken back to the Maitland Police Station and charged with two cases of deliberate fire and he was ruthless about his spread,” said the NSW police.

The police will testify in court that the man intentionally lit two fires in the bush area – one around 3:30 p.m. near Cessnock Road in Neath and the other around 11 p.m. near Greta Street in Aberdare.

The arrest takes place as firefighters across Australia “go out of their way” to contain large and complex bush fires as the country has to prepare for the conditions that worsen under the predicted high temperatures and dry winds.

The Bureau of Meteorology assumes that the risk of fire will increase in the new week with increasing heat and increasing wind.

The risk of bush fires is increasing all over New South Wales, and higher temperatures in three regions have resulted in total fire bans.

Outdoor fires are prohibited on Saturday in the southern mountains, southern slopes and Monaro mountains. Daytime temperatures are expected to be above average in large parts of the state.

Temperatures of up to 43 ° C in Penrith, 35 ° C in Katoomba, 40 ° C in Picton, 36 ° C in Griffith and 40 ° C in Mudgee are forecast on Tuesday as more than 1,500 firefighters fight more than 100 flames across the state , more than 30 of them not included.

Temperatures are expected to peak on Tuesday. The New Year’s forecast for West Sydney and the NSW region are over 40 ° C.

Meanwhile, in South Australia, land fire teams are strategically deployed near the Adelaide Hills fire site as weather conditions worsen over the next three days. The authorities warn that outbreaks will be difficult to suppress.

The CFS is particularly concerned about the weather forecast for Monday when 40 ° C is expected to be reached in Adelaide before a cool turn with strong winds.

Sky News meteorologist Rob Sharpe said the heatwave is currently traveling through southern parts of Australia.

“At the beginning the winds will not be that strong, so on Saturday and Sunday we will see some regions with severe fire risk.

“It won’t be that dangerous, but it really gets going at the end of the heat wave on Monday.”

He said Monday “suddenly” strong winds will come and the heat will hit Victoria, South Australia, NSW and even Tasmania.

Temperatures are expected to be on the mainland in the 1940s and in Tasmania in the mid-1930s.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said ABC firefighters expect conditions to worsen.

“It is sure to be another tough time with temperatures well into the 1940s, very dry air, very low humidity, and the winds coming back from the west and northwest,” he said.

“Because these fires are large, complex, and very vulnerable to the weather. As soon as the weather conditions change, we will see increased fire activity… ”[firefighters] just give in. They are all there to strengthen protection and try to consolidate and contain them as much as possible. “

For the fire areas Monaro alpine, southern mountain range and southern slopes there are complete fire bans on Saturday. Together with seven other regions, these regions are at very high risk of fire.

The renewed increase in fire risk is due to NSW Secretary of State David Elliott’s overseas family vacation during the crisis after Prime Minister Scott Morrison was criticized for traveling to Hawaii because of the fire in Australia.

In the past few months, around five million hectares of land have been burned nationwide, nine people killed and more than 950 houses destroyed. New South Wales received the brunt of the damage, with around 850 homes destroyed.

Here is the forecast for the states affected by bush fires in the coming days:

NEW SOUTH WHALE AND AKT

A very high fire risk is forecast for nine NSW regions and the ACT.

Canberra is expected to reach a Saturday high of 38 ° C, while mercury will rise to 35 ° C in Batemans Bay, 41 ° C in Griffith and 41 ° C in Gundagai. Sydney will have a pleasant day at 29 ° C, but temperatures in western Sydney and on the outskirts of the city will likely be over 35 ° C. The Bureau of Meteorology assumes that the fire risk will increase with increasing heat and dry wind in the next week. The highest temperatures are expected on Tuesday, with New Year’s Eve forecasts of over 40 ° C in western Sydney and in the NSW region.

For the fire areas Monaro alpine, southern mountain range and southern slopes there are complete fire bans on Saturday.

VICTORIA

Nationwide heat warnings are issued on Saturday and Sunday. Melbourne is expected to reach 43 ° C in some suburbs on Monday. It was also believed that new fires would start due to dry flashes, particularly in the east of the state. The authorities urged people to be aware of potentially dangerous fire conditions and were particularly highlighted in East Gippsland.

WEST AUSTRALIA

Very hot and dry conditions through the south and west of Pilbara, Gascoyne and inland on Saturday with fresh and gusty northeast to southeast winds that can be expected during the day. Extreme Fire Danger is forecast for the following fire areas: West Pilbara Coast and Exmouth Gulf Coast.

The severe fire risk is forecast for the following fire weather areas: Gascoyne, East Pilbara Inland, Ashburton Inland and North Interior.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

After four days above 40 degrees in the past week, similar conditions are expected from Friday to Monday.

A fire weather warning is available for the forecast districts of Mid North, Mount Lofty Ranges and Yorke Peninsula.

It is warm on the southern coasts, but otherwise very hot. The wind speed from southeast to southwest increases from mid to late afternoon to 25-35 km / h.

Possible gusty thunderstorms with little rain in the early morning and in the afternoon and evening again north of Adelaide.

Severe fire hazards are predicted for the following forecast areas: Middle North, Mount Lofty Ranges and Yorke Peninsula.

TASMANIA

Tasmania is facing a three-day heat explosion, in which the mercury in parts of the state is tipped to almost 40 ° C on Monday.

A complete fire ban was imposed on the eastern half of the island from 2 a.m. on Saturday to 2 a.m. on Tuesday, as the authorities are prepared to be dry. Hobart is expected to reach the low 30s on Saturday before peaking at 38 ° C on Monday.

The areas in the east and southeast of Tasmania will also be in the high 1930s, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. The fire risk is expected to be severe. Thunderstorms cross the island on Monday evening and Tuesday morning, but can also lead to dry flashes.

advertisement