advertisement

LUCERNE COUNTY, Pa. – The final chapter of a brutal murder case has been completed.

Carrie Martin was the Lucerne County Fair Queen when she was stabbed 50 times in her home in 2004. Now both men who killed her are dead.

Joseph Gacha was found guilty of murdering Martin 15 years ago. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for his crimes in a state prison in Fayette County. He was found dead in that prison on Monday.

advertisement

His death brings peace to Martin’s family.

“All the weight that I have carried in the last 15 and a half years has just fallen off me, and I finally think this is closing,” said Martin’s mother Wendy Cadwalader.

Police said Gacha and Kukucka had stabbed 20-year-old Martin in her apartment in Larksville.

Kuckucka was arrested and died in prison by suicide before his trial started with murder.

Martin was laid to rest at the Idetown Cemetery near Dallas.

Her family said they will always remember her as a unique, wonderful woman.

“Carrie was the most vibrant, happy, clumsy child you have ever met in your life. For example, she would walk into a room and, you know, people say they illuminate a room, but she really did, “Cadwalader said.

Martin’s family keeps her memory alive. There is a Christmas tree dedicated to her at Grotto Pizza in Harveys Lake and a trade show in her name at West Side Tech.

“It’s just a shame. Not to say that someone’s life is not important, but she was on a mission. She would have done things and gone to places if this had not happened, “said Martin’s uncle Jonah Smith.

State police and the coroner’s office investigate how Gacha died.

41,263241

-75.927007

.

advertisement