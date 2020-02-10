advertisement

Cayce, S.C. (WOLO) – On Monday, thanks to some community partners, a local single mother of two children received the gift of being transported reliably. State Farm and Gardner Paint and Body donated and renovated the car.

Sierra Williamson has two sons and they can now get seats without driving an old, unreliable car.

“I feel so good! Happy, blessed,” said Williamson. “I can have myself and my children transported safely. Take them to school so I can get to work. Take them back and forth to the doctor’s appointments.”

Local partners are part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program, for which the Jeep Cherokee was available in 2006.

“Partnerships with collision workshops like us, insurance partners like State Farm, and a service organization like Family Promise,” said Mark Gardner, President of Gardner Body and Paint.

The groups tried to get a car, renovate it and find a deserved person.

“I’m glad everyone came together to help me and donate this car for me and my boys,” said Williamson.

“It is very important for us as a company to be able to give something back in our community and to share the blessings we had as a company with others,” said Gardner.

Williamson said that she knows her boys will be just as grateful and excited, especially if she picks them up from school in the new car.

“You know a little bit, but you don’t know what the car is. You probably still think I’m going to drive the other car,” Williamson said.

Through recycled rides in the past seven years; The partners donated 350 vehicles valued at over $ 4.5 million to those who need reliable transportation.

