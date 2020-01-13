advertisement

The Oscar nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced live on Monday by “Star Trek” actor John Cho and “Insecure” star Issa Rae.

The nominees will be announced in two parts, with the first part beginning at 8:18 a.m.ET / 5:18 p.m. PT and the second part at 5:30 p.m. PT.

This year’s Oscar ceremony, which takes place earliest in the award season, will take place on February 9th. For the second time in a row, this year’s award has no host.

Below is the full list of nominees in all 24 categories that TheWrap will update live as they come in:

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

The best supporting actress

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bomb”

Best costume design

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best original score

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best animated short film

“Dcera (daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Unforgettable”

“Sister”

Best live action short film

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The window of the neighbors”

“Sariahs”

“A sister”

Best sound editing

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best sound mix

“Ad Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best actor

Best actress

Best animated feature

Best camera

Best director

Best documentary

Best documentary short film

Best international function

Best makeup and hairstyling

Best original song

Best production design

Best visual effects

Best adapted script

Best original screenplay

best picture

Will the author and director of “Lady Bird” nod again for “Little Women” this year?

The Academy has only nominated five women in the Best Director category in its history. Here you are.

