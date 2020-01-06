advertisement

In a post-Game of Thrones world, HBO is still crushing it, while Netflix still has to win the “Best Picture” movie glory it has longed for. And the reputation of Phoebe Waller-Bridge or Fleabag remains a critical darling who cannot do anything wrong. Those are just a few of the great things that viewers of the Golden Globes 2020 awards broadcasted would have taken away Sunday night’s broadcast – with Netflix failing in many ways and possibly serving as one of the biggest surprises of the night.

Unless you’ve lived under a rock, you probably know that The Irishman by Martin Scorsese was one of the major Netflix releases of 2019. It started streaming on Netflix at the end of November and marked a milestone performance for the streamer – securing one of the most legendary directors to bring his next feature to Netflix (albeit with a limited theatrical run), along with acting heavy-hitters such as Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino. And although it was nominated for a Best Picture Award on Sunday night, Netflix fell short – despite the fact that this seemed to be an equally good opportunity for Netflix to win this prize and ultimately profile itself as the equal of Hollywood film studios.

Not only that, in one of the biggest surprises of the night, the Irishman did not bring any Golden Globe home on Sunday evening. And on a related note, Netflix entered the event with 17 nominations, but in the end only won a single prize – in the Best Female Supporting Actor for films, for the performance of Laura Dern in the Netflix movie Marriage Story. In addition to Netflix, which was almost completely inadequate, there were a number of other surprises: HBO’s succession stole, among other things, the expected prize for the best drama series from The Crown, which had been preferred to win. On the film side too, the winner of the best photo surprised almost everyone – the 1917 World War 19 drama has already attracted a lot of buzz, partly about how it appears to unfold in a single take, and it defeated Scorsese’s and Quentin Tarantino the last to win in this category.

Below is the full list of winners (and losers):

Best film drama

The Irishman (Netflix)

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Wedding story (Netflix)

1917 (Universal) (WINNER)

The Two Popes (Netflix)

Best film – musical or comedy

Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox searchlight)

Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Once upon a time in Hollywood (Sony) (WINNER)

Rocketman (Paramount)

Best actress in a film drama

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Wedding story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy) (WINNER)

Best actor in a film drama

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Adam Driver (Wedding story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) (WINNER)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Best actress in a film – musical or comedy

Ana de Armas (knives out)

Awkwafina (The Farewell) (WINNER)

Cate Blanchett (Where’d You Go, Bernadette)

Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)

Emma Thompson (Late Night)

Best actor in a film – musical or comedy

Daniel Craig (knives out)

Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman) (WINNER)

Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)

Best actress in a supporting role in every film

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Annette Bening (The report)

Laura Dern (Wedding story) (WINNER)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Best actor in a supporting role in every film

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) (WINNER)

Best director – film

Bong joon ho (parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917) (WINNER)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Best scenario – Film

Noah Baumbach (Wedding story)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won (Parasite)

Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) (WINNER)

Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)

Best film – Foreign language

The Farewell (A24)

Les Misérables (Amazon)

Pain and Glory (Sony Pictures Classics)

Parasite (Neon) (WINNER)

Portrait of a lady on fire (neon)

Best film – animated

Frozen 2 (Disney)

How to train your dragon: the hidden world (universal)

The Lion King (Disney)

Missing Link (United Artists) (WINNER)

Toy Story 4 (Disney)

Best original score – Moving image

Alexandre Desplat (little women)

Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker) (WINNER)

Randy Newman (Wedding story)

Thomas Newman (1917)

Daniel Pemberton (Brooklyn without mother)

Best original song – film

Beautiful ghosts (cats)

I’m going to love me again (Rocketman) (WINNER)

Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)

Spirit (The Lion King)

Stand Up (Harriet)

Best television series – drama

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Follow-up (HBO) (WINNER)

Best television series – musical or comedy

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon) (WINNER)

The Kominsky method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Politician (Netflix)

Best television Limited Series or film made for television

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO) (WINNER)

Fosse / Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Best actress in a television series – drama

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown) (WINNER)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Best actor in a television series – drama

Brian Cox (follow-up) (WINNER)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Billy Porter (pose)

Best actress in a television series – musical or comedy

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kirsten Dunst (About becoming a God in Central Florida)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian doll)

Phoebe Waller Bridge (Fleabag) (WINNER)

Best actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Ben Platt (the politician)

Paul Rudd (Living With Yourself)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy) (WINNER)

Best actress in a limited series or film made for television

Kaitlyn Dever (incredible)

Joey King (The Act)

Helen Mirren (Catharina the Great)

Merritt Wever (incredible)

Michelle Williams (Fosse / Verdon) (WINNER)

Best actor in a limited series or film made for television

Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice) (WINNER)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse / Verdon)

Best actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or film made for television

Patricia Arquette (The Act) (WINNER)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Toni Collette (incredible)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Best actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or film made for television

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl) (WINNER)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

.

