Interest in prize programs continues to decline every year, but there are a handful of events that are still very important. At the top of that list are of course the Academy Awards. We knew that the Oscars in 2020 would be filled with heartache because there were so many fantastic films and performances for the top prizes. It is of course true every year, but in 2020 in particular there was no way that everyone would walk away from the show with the feeling that their favorite films received the recognition they deserved. For example, each of the nine films for the best photo Oscar would have earned the highest honor, but no one argued when Parasite received the prize. In the same sense, so many actors and actresses were worthy of the Best Lead Actor and Best Lead Actress awards, and the supporting actor and actress Oscars were also in the air.

We won’t blame you if you didn’t come to the end of the Oscars 2020 award ceremony last night. Well, we don’t blame you if you completely skipped it. But if you want to see how your favorite movies, actors, and actresses did during the show last night, we’ve collected every winner and loser of the 92nd Academy Awards and you’ll find them all below.

Best photo:

“Ford v Ferrari” – Walt Disney

“The Irishman” – Netflix

“Jojo Rabbit” – Fox searchlight

“Joker” – Warner Bros.

“Little Women” – Photos from Sony are released

‘Wedding story’ – Netflix

“1917” – Universal / Amblin Partners

“Once upon a time in Hollywood” – Sony Pictures Releasing

“Parasite” – Neon (WINNER)

Leading actress:

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” – Focus functions

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” – Netflix

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” – Sony Pictures Release

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell” – Lionsgate

Renée Zellweger, “Judy” – LD Entertainment and attractions along the way (WINNER)

Lead actor:

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” – Sony Pictures Classics

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – Sony Pictures Releasing

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” – Netflix

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” – Warner Bros. (WINNER)

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” – Netflix

Director:

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” – Netflix

Todd Phillips, “Joker” – Warner Bros.

Sam Mendes, “1917” – Universal / Amblin Partners

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – Release photos from Sony

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” – Neon (WINNER)

original Song:

“I can’t let you throw it away”, “Toy Story 4” – Walt Disney

“I’m going to love me again”, “Rocketman” – Paramount (WINNER)

“I’m with you”, “Breakthrough” – Walt Disney

“Into the Unknown”, “Frozen 2” – Walt Disney

“Stand Up”, “Harriet” – Focus functions

Original score:

“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir – Warner Bros. (WINNER)

“Little Women”, Alexandre Desplat – Sony Pictures Releasing

“Wedding story,” Randy Newman – Netflix

“1917,” Thomas Newman – Universal / Amblin Partners

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams – Walt Disney

Best international feature film:

“Corpus Christi,” Jan Komasa – An Aurum film production

“Honeyland”, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov – Production of Pharmachem / Apolo Media / Trice films

“Les Miserables”, Ladj Ly – a production of SRAB films

“Pain and Glory,” Pedro Almodóvar – A production of El Primer Deseo / El Deseo

“Parasite”, Bong Joon Ho – Neon (WINNER)

Makeup and hair:

“Bombshell” – Lionsgate (WINNER)

“Joker” – Warner Bros.

“Judy” – LD Entertainment and attractions along the way

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” – Walt Disney

“1917” – Universal / Amblin Partners

Visual effects:

“Avengers: Endgame” – Walt Disney

“The Irishman” – Netflix

“The Lion King” – Walt Disney

“1917” – Universal / Amblin Partners (WINNER)

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” – Walt Disney

Film editing:

“Ford v Ferrari,” Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland – Walt Disney (WINNER)

“The Irishman,” Thelma Schoonmaker – Netflix

“Jojo Rabbit”, Tom Eagles – Fox Searchlight

“Joker,” Jeff Groth – Warner Bros.

“Parasite,” Jinmo Yang – Neon

cinematography:

“The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto – Netflix

“Joker”, Lawrence Sher – Warner Bros.

‘The lighthouse’, Jarin Blaschke – A24

“1917”, Roger Deakins – Universal / Amblin Partners (WINNER)

“Once upon a time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson – Sony Pictures is released

Mixing sound:

“Ad Astra” – Walt Disney

“Ford v Ferrari” – Walt Disney

“Joker” – Warner Bros.

“1917” – Universal / Amblin Partners (WINNER)

“Once upon a time in Hollywood” – Sony Pictures Releasing

Edit sound:

“Ford v Ferrari”, Don Sylvester – Walt Disney (WINNER)

“Joker,” Alan Robert Murray – Warner Bros.

“1917,” Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate – Universal / Amblin Partners

“Once upon a time in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman – Sony Pictures Releasing

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, Matthew Wood, David Acord – Walt Disney

Supporting role:

Tom Hanks, “A beautiful day in the neighborhood” – Sony Pictures Releasing

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” – Netflix

Al Pacino, “The Irishman” – Netflix

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” – Netflix

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – Sony Pictures Releasing (WINNER)

Female supporting role:

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” – Warner Bros.

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” – Netflix (WINNER)

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” – Fox Searchlight

Florence Pugh, “Little Women” – Sony Pictures Releasing

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell” – Lionsgate

Best documentary short subject:

“In the absence”, Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam – A Field of Vision Production

“Learning to skateboard in a war zone”, Carol Dysinger – A + E Networks (WINNER)

“I am overwhelmed by life”, Kristine Samuelson and John Haptas – Netflix

“St. Louis Superman, ‘Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan – MTV Documentary Films / AJE Witness

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”, Laura Nix – Op-Docs of the New York Times

Best documentary function:

“American Factory,” Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar – Netflix (WINNER)

“The cave”, Feras Fayyad – National Geographic

‘The Edge of Democracy’, Petra Costa – Netflix

“For Sama,” Vaud Al-Kateab, Edward Watts – PBS Distribution / Channel 4 / Frontline

“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov – Neon

Costume design:

“The Irishman,” Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – Netflix

“Jojo Rabbit”, Mayes C. Rubeo – Fox searchlight

“Joker”, Mark Bridges – Warner Bros.

“Little Women”, Jacqueline Durran – Sony Pictures Releasing (WINNER)

“Once upon a time in Hollywood,” Arianne Phillips – Sony Pictures Releasing

Production design:

“The Irishman,” Bob Shaw and Regina Graves – Netflix

“Jojo Rabbit,” Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova – Fox Searchlight

“1917,” Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales – Universal / Amblin Partners

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh – Sony Pictures Releasing (WINNER)

“Parasite,” Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram and Cho Hee – Neon

Best live action short film:

“Brotherhood”, Meryam Joobeur – Traveling, teaching films qui voyagent

“Nefta Football Club,” Yves Piat – A production of Les Valseurs

‘The neighbors window’, Marshall Curry – A Marshall Curry Production (WINNER)

“Saria”, Bryan Buckley – Production of Hungry Man Inc.

“A Sister”, Delphine Girard – a production versus

Custom scenario:

“The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian – Netflix

“Jojo Rabbit”, Taika Waititi – Fox Searchlight (WINNER)

“Joker”, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver – Warner Bros.

“Little Women”, Greta Gerwig – Sony Pictures Releasing

“The Two Popes”, Anthony McCarten – Netflix

Original scenario:

“Knives Out”, Rian Johnson – Lionsgate

‘Wedding story’, Noah Baumbach – Netflix

“1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns – Universal / Amblin Partners

“Once upon a time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino – Photos from Sony are being released

“Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho, Jin Won Han – Neon (WINNER)

Short animation:

“Dcera”, Daria Kashcheeva – Miyu Distribution

“Hair Love”, Matthew A. Cherry – Sony Pictures Releasing (WINNER)

“Kitbull,” Rosana Sullivan – Walt Disney

“Memorable”, Bruno Collet – A Vivement Lundi! production

“Sister,” Siqi Song – a production of California Institute of the Arts

Animated function:

“How do you train your dragon: the hidden world”, Dean DeBlois – Universal

“I Lost My Body”, Jeremy Clapin – Netflix

“Klaus,” Sergio Pablos – Netflix

“Missing Link,” Chris Butler – United Artists Releasing

“Toy Story 4”, Josh Cooley – Walt Disney (WINNER)

