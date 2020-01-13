advertisement

Awards season is in full swing and on Monday morning the full list of Oscar nominations was announced for 2020. Needless to say, the public interest in award shows is declining nowadays. Even still, the 92nd Academy Awards remains the largest of all awards shows, and it is the only awards show that people generally still talk about, even if they pretend they don’t care about awards shows at all.

The largest category is of course Best Picture, and you can probably guess most or even all the films that scored Oscar nominations in 2020. Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite all received nominations for the best photo this year. That’s right, not just one but two Netflix films are on the list, just like a film from the DC-expanded film universe! However, those aren’t the only big surprises from the Oscars in 2020, and you can view the full list of nominations in all categories at the Academy Awards 2020 below. Is one of your favorites included? Discover below.

Best photo:

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little women”

“Wedding story”

“1917”

“Once upon a time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Lead actor:

Antonio Banderas “Pain and glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio “Once upon a time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver “Wedding story”

Joaquin Phoenix “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce “The Two Popes”

Leading actress:

Cynthia Erivo “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson “Wedding story”

Saoirse Ronan ‘Little Women’

Charlize Theron “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger “Judy”

Supporting role:

Tom Hanks, “A beautiful day in the neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Female supporting role:

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Wedding story”

Scarlett Johannson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Director:

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Animated function:

“How do you train your dragon: the hidden world” Dean DeBlois

“I Lost My Body” Jeremy Clapin

“Klaus” Sergio Pablos

“Missing Link” Chris Butler

“Toy Story 4” Josh Cooley

Short animation:

“Dcera,” Daria Kashcheeva

“Hair love,” Matthew A. Cherry

“Kitbull,” Rosana Sullivan

“Memorable”, Bruno Collet

“Sister,” Siqi Song

Custom scenario:

“The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian

“Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi

“Joker,” Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

‘Just Mercy’ Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham

“Little Women,” Greta Gerwig

“The two popes,” Anthony McCarten

Original scenario:

“Knives Out,” Rian Johnson

“Wedding story,” Noah Baumbach

“1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

“Once upon a time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

cinematography:

“The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto

“Joker,” Lawrence Sher

“The Lighthouse,” Jarin Blaschke

“1917,” Roger Deakins

“Once upon a time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson

Best documentary function:

“American factory, “Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar

“The cave,” Feras Fayyad

“The Edge of Democracy,” Petra Costa

“For Sama,” Vaud Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Best documentary short subject:

“In the absence”

“Learning to skateboard in a war zone,” Carol Dysinger

“I am overwhelmed by life,” Kristine Samuelson, John Haptas

“St. Louis Superman ”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha,” Laura Nix

Best live action short film:

“Brotherhood,” Meryam Joobeur

“Nefta Football Club,” Yves Piat

“The neighbors window,” Marshall Curry

“Saria,” Bryan Buckley

“A sister,” Delphine Girard

Best foreign language film:

“Corpus Christi,” Jan Komasa

“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

“Les Miserables”, Ladj Ly

“Pain and glory,” Pedro Almodovar

“Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho

Film editing:

“Ford v Ferrari,” Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland

“The Irishman,” Thelma Schoonmaker

“Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles

“Joker,” Jeff Groth

“Parasite,” Jinmo Yang

Edit sound:

“Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester

“Joker,” Alan Robert Murray

“1917,” Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate

“Once upon a time in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman

“Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker,” Matthew Wood, David Acord

Mixing sound:

“Advertisement Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once upon a time in Hollywood”

Production design:

“The Irishman,” Bob Shaw and Regina Graves

“Jojo Rabbit”, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova

“1917,” Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales

“Once upon a time in Hollywood”, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh

“Parasite,” Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram and Cho Hee

Original score:

“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat

“Wedding story,” Randy Newman

“1917,” Thomas Newman

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams * “The King,” Nicholas Britell

Original song:

“I can’t let you throw it away”, “Toy Story 4”

“I’m going to love me again”, “Rocketman”

“I am with you”, “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown”, “Frozen 2”

“Get up”, “Harriet”

Makeup and hair:

“Bomb”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

Costume design:

“The Irishman,” Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

“Jojo Rabbit”, Mayes C. Rubeo

“Joker,” Mark Bridges

“Little Women,” Jacqueline Durran

“Once upon a time in Hollywood,” Arianne Phillips

Visual effects:

“Avengers endgame”

“The Irishman”

“1917”

“The lionking”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

