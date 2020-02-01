advertisement

A Chestermere councilor has filed a complaint with the Calgary city council integrity commissioner after her name appeared on travel expenses presented by Coun. Joe Magliocca from a 2019 trip to a communal conference in Quebec City.

Chestermere Coun. Yvette Kind (formerly Wagner) says she was surprised to learn that her name was attached to a $ 331 bar bar at Fairmont Le Château Frontenac for a meeting she never attended. Kind said she met Magliocca for the first time at the conference, but they never met for drinks.

“I did some shopping (at Fairmont) and bought some clothes with my partner. We haven’t even entered any of the food or drink areas,” Kind said.

She said she has no idea why Magliocca put her name on the report and on Friday morning she filed a complaint with the Calgary city council integrity commissioner on the matter.

“I don’t appreciate my name being used as a reason to spend,” she said. “My parents pay tax in the city of Calgary. So yes, I don’t appreciate it. “

Yvette Kind (formerly Yvette Wagner), vice mayor of Chestermere.

The incident has raised new questions about a host of reception receipts presented by Magliocca from his trip to the Canadian Federation of Municipalities conference last spring.

Under council policy, travel expenses, including waiting costs, must be clearly linked to the city’s business and councilors “are required to provide the name of the expected party”.

But four elected officials listed on the bills filed by Magliocca and obtained through a Freedom of Information petition say they had no meals or drinks purchased from him, nor were they present at the bars or restaurants identified on the bills; and at least two people listed on the report said they could not recall ever meeting Magliocca.

Asked about the irregularities, Magliocca admitted late Friday that he returned from the conference with “hundreds of business cards” and “clearly mixed some of my admissions.”

Earlier this week, Ward 2 councilor agreed to pay part of his travel expenses from conference travel last spring after Postmedia revealed that he had spent two to three times more than his council colleagues, including $ 1800 in hosting costs.

Magliocca, who served as a council representative on the FCM board of directors last year, spent the waiting costs to cover food and drink for himself and advisers, government officials, staff and lobbyists as he attended the conference in May and June past.

Among the bills listed for settlement was the bar chart, June 1, 2019, where martinis and cocktails were consumed by a group that Magliocca said included Kind Chestermere, Coun Calgary. Ward Sutherland, Mayor of Lake Sylvan Sean McIntyre, Mayor Bonnie Crombie of Mississauga, Ont., And Sooke, B.C., Mayor Maja Tait.

Postmedia was reached Friday by other officials listed on the report.

No recollection of “meeting or talking” with Magliocca

A spokeswoman for the Mississauga mayor said she attended the conference but did not recall a meeting with Magliocca. “It is possible during that time, she may have been in the same room as Councilor Magliocca, but she does not remember meeting or talking to him or accepting a drink from him,” the statement said.

Other politicians listed on the report confirmed that they attended the meeting in Fairmont.

Sutherland said he was at the hotel with Magliocca and Coun. Jyoti Gondek, but he and Gondek left before anyone else arrived.

Tait confirmed that she was in Fairmont with Magliocca and several others, whose names she cannot remember, and that they discussed oil and gas and coastal communities’ concerns about tanker traffic. Sylvan Lake Mayor did not return a request for comment as of press time.

Copies of the Council. Joe Magliocca’s expenses delivered for the Canadian Federation of Municipalities conference in Quebec last spring.

‘What the hell?’

Postmedia also contacted attendees of a four-person Magliocca Luncheon lying at an Italian restaurant in the historic district of Quebec Old on May 30, 2019. Two of the four attendees were surprised to learn that their names were recorded in the admissions of the councilor. Calgary.

Surrey, B.C., Councilwoman Laurie Guerra said it was “disturbing” to learn her name was listed at Magliocca’s expense. She said she did not know any of the names that were reported to be at the meeting or at the restaurant itself.

“I never remember meeting him. Isn’t that weird?” Guerra told Postmedia. “I think it’s terrible that someone would do that with my name on it. I am very shocked that it will happen. If that individual wants to connect with me and remind me of something I’m forgetting, then that individual would be free to do it. “

They formed. Stephen Wright of Peterborough, Ont., Told Postmedia that he met Magliocca for the first time while they were sitting next to each other during a speech at a conference in Quebec. He said they have also spoken on the phone dealing with municipal affairs.

“Joe has my card and I’ve called him several times. I’m just wondering if he was wrong with who might have had that lunch or dinner, but yes, it wasn’t me,” said Wright, who added, laughing: ” I’ll call him and say, ‘What the hell?’ “

“I’m sorry for this clerical error”

Asked why some of the people mentioned in his reports said they were not present for the food or drinks that had been spent, Magliocca told Postmedia he would look into the matter.

“I do my job. I go back and remember who I think I remember and write, and just tell (the executive assistant) to mark it. That’s all I do, ”Magliocca said Friday.

In a follow-up email later, Magliocca admitted that a mistake had been made and he would contact those involved to apologize.

“I have personally paid for these bills and I am sorry for this clerical error,” he wrote. “I came back from FCM with hundreds of business cards and clearly mixed some of my bills.

“Going forward I will not spend any alcohol or private food for taxpayers, though city policy allows this practice to wait. I am also trying to contact the Advisors concerned to apologize for this error. “

Magliocca was among a group of 10 Calgary council members, including Mayor Naheed Nenshi, who attended the annual conference last spring. The average amount spent by council members was $ 3200. Magliocca’s overall expenses were higher among the group at $ 6,400, though he attended the conference for an additional three days to attend an FCM board meeting.

On Friday, he confirmed to Postmedia that he wrote a personal check to the City of Calgary to settle costs of nearly $ 900, reimbursing all alcohol and a steak dinner that had previously been charged to city accounts.

They formed. Ray Jones signed on to Magliocca’s reports in his capacity as chair of the advisory office’s coordinating committee. He did not return a request for comment by press time on Friday.

A request for comment from the city’s integrity and ethics office also did not return as of press time.

