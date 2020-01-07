advertisement

The company says that delay in work is possible as it requires a meeting over B.C. pipeline dispute

The 670km natural gas pipeline is being built as part of a $ 40 billion liquefied natural gas project

A company building a natural gas pipeline even though northwestern British Columbia says it may delay work in an area at the center of a dispute with a First Nation but is ready to resume construction.

Wet Nationwide Hereditary Nation chiefs issued an eviction notice to Gas Gas Link over the weekend, but the company said today it is ready to “discuss matters of importance” to the chiefs.

The company says it is resuming work in general through the right-of-way pipeline, but believes “dialogue is preferable to confrontation” and will delay workers from returning to the area under discussion while a negotiated resolution remains possible.

The 670-kilometer natural gas pipeline is being built as part of a $ 40 billion liquefied natural gas project in northern British Columbia.

Work on the $ 6.2 billion pipeline between the Dawson Creek area and LNG Canada’s export terminal in Kitimat was halted over the holidays, but the company says construction activities, including the distribution of pipeline materials, are scheduled to resume this week.

Wet’suwet successor bosses issued a letter Saturday advising the company that its staff and contractors were “trampling” on the same area where 14 protesters were arrested last January when the RCMP enforced a temporary injunction on a blockade near Smithers.

The company has signed agreements with all 20 First Nation councils along the pipeline route, but five Wet’suwet successor bosses say the project has no authority without their consent.

Canada Press

